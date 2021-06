2022 Volkswagen Taos First Drive – Perfect Fit

Currently, the best selling SUV in India is the Hyundai Creta, which has consistently been topping the sales charts for several months in a row. In fact, the Creta is so popular that it has almost become a brand in itself. Despite polarizing opinion on the second-gen Creta's styling, customer's love the SUV for its feature-rich, premium interior and potent powertrain options, which is also one of the most diverse in its segment. That said, if you thought that the look of the standard Creta are polarizing enough, wait till you check out this crazy rendering of the Hyundai Creta.