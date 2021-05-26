A New Documentary Reveals the Truth Behind Opening a Craft Brewery, Worts and All

Look closely at many a craft brewery and you’ll find a homebrewer who was looking to level up and managed to pull it off. For filmmaker Christo Brock, homebrewing also gave him a path into the craft beer world, albeit in a different form. Brock is the director of the new documentary Brewmance, which uses the experiences of two California breweries to illustrate the challenges of getting a new establishment off the ground. (It’s on VOD now, and will be available on Amazon Prime on June 1.) But as it turns out, his inspiration also came from hearing the stories of homebrewers.