Harrisburg, PA

Judge upholds Penn St. ex-president Spanier's jail sentence

By MARK SCOLFORO - Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The former Penn State president who was forced out as the school's top administrator when Jerry Sandusky was arrested a decade ago will soon have to report to jail after a judge on Wednesday upheld a sentence issued four years ago. The judge ordered Graham Spanier...

www.gazettextra.com
