Hillcrest Health Services hiring more than 200 employees – Omaha, Nebraska

A hiring event for Michigan Kroger will take place on Thursday, with the goal of hiring 2,000 associates to support e-commerce, pharmacy and many more areas of the store. “Kroger is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be a cashier, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” said Stephanie Spangler-Opdyke, Michigan division human resources leader. “To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver on our business goals, focusing on uplifting and rewarding associate and customer experiences and being consistently in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”