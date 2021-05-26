Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jacksonville, FL

Man shot, killed while inside his car off Beaver Street

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Posted by 
ESPN 690
ESPN 690
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McYdo_0aC4Uumu00

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A 43-year-old man is dead after a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on Halsema Road South near Beaver Street on the city’s Westside.

STORY: Three people killed in St. Augustine road rage incident, suspects arrested

Investigators say the man was shot several times while sitting inside his car, a Kia sedan.

The man was dead before help arrived.

JSO is working to learn a possible motive and whether the incident was a case of road rage or a targeted shooting.

We counted more than 20 evidence markers at the crime scene. Officers did not provide an exact number of shots that were fired at the man.

According to data from JSO, this is the 46th homicide this year.

Seven murders have taken place in May alone, including this shooting and the deadly shooting in Allendale earlier Wednesday morning.

©2021 Cox Media Group

ESPN 690

ESPN 690

Jacksonville, FL
391
Followers
593
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

ESPN 690 is Jacksonville's home for ESPN sports radio, WOKV-AM.

 https://www.espn690.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Augustine, FL
City
St. Augustine, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Jacksonville, FL
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westside#At Scene Of Shooting#Suspects Arrested#Road Rage#Sheriff S Office#Sedan#Jso#Kia#Wokvnews#Cox Media Group#Allendale#Beaver Street#Man#Investigators#Drive#Halsema Road South#Duval County#Fla#Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Jacksonville, FLFirst Coast News

Man rushed to hospital after shooting near Brentwood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting incident near the Brentwood area on Sunday evening. Around 11:15, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says officers were dispatched to 1000 Golfair Boulevard in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived and contacted a man...
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Duval County, FLPosted by
First Coast News

Crash closes lanes on I-10 in Duval County

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A crash involving a truck has closed two lanes on I-10 in Duval County Saturday night. The crash happened on I-10 West at Lane Avenue. Authorities are reporting that the two left lanes are blocked. Drivers can expect delays in the area. No other information has...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Russell Tillis to be sentenced June 1 in Joni Gunter’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Russell Tillis, the Jacksonville man convicted in the murder and dismemberment of 30-year-old Joni Gunter, will be sentenced June 1. Tillis, 60, was found guilty in April of first-degree murder, kidnapping and dismemberment in Gunter’s death. Since Tillis was found guilty of first-degree murder, that set him...