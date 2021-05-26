Man shot, killed while inside his car off Beaver Street

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — A 43-year-old man is dead after a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened on Halsema Road South near Beaver Street on the city’s Westside.

Investigators say the man was shot several times while sitting inside his car, a Kia sedan.

The man was dead before help arrived.

JSO is working to learn a possible motive and whether the incident was a case of road rage or a targeted shooting.

We counted more than 20 evidence markers at the crime scene. Officers did not provide an exact number of shots that were fired at the man.

According to data from JSO, this is the 46th homicide this year.

Seven murders have taken place in May alone, including this shooting and the deadly shooting in Allendale earlier Wednesday morning.

