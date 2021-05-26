Cancel
Le Mars, IA

Le Mars Softball Opens 2021 with MRAC Sweep

By Klem Web Team
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bulldog Softball team opened up the season with a doubleheader sweep of Sioux City North on the road last night. The Bulldogs won the first game 6-3, but they trailed 2-0 through the first three innings. The Stars put up two runs early on pitcher Alivia Milbrodt, but, after that, the senior settled down. Milbrodt went on to only allow 2 hits and 2 runners to reach via errors in the final six innings of the game. Milbrodt finished with seven strikeouts in the circle. The Bulldog offense took a 2-2 tie into the top of the seventh and came away with four runs thanks to a two-RBI double from Libby Leraas and a two-run home run from Alivia Milbrodt.

