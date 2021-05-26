Le Mars Softball Opens 2021 with MRAC Sweep

The Bulldog Softball team opened up the season with a doubleheader sweep of Sioux City North on the road last night. The Bulldogs won the first game 6-3, but they trailed 2-0 through the first three innings. The Stars put up two runs early on pitcher Alivia Milbrodt, but, after that, the senior settled down. Milbrodt went on to only allow 2 hits and 2 runners to reach via errors in the final six innings of the game. Milbrodt finished with seven strikeouts in the circle. The Bulldog offense took a 2-2 tie into the top of the seventh and came away with four runs thanks to a two-RBI double from Libby Leraas and a two-run home run from Alivia Milbrodt.