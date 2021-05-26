Cancel
Video: Helicopter Landing Zone

FireEngineering.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLanding a helicopter in an urban environment is a delicate operation that requires skilled flight crews and personnel on the ground that are trained to establish a safe landing zone (LZ). The aircraft featured in the above training video from Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue is one of four Leonardo twin turbine Air Rescue helicopters recently acquired to replace Miami-Dade’s aging fleet. The new aircraft are equipped with a hoist, have a range of up to 800 miles, cruise at 170 knots, and are capable of transporting four patients. Although this video is relevant for any fire or EMS agency that operates with helicopters, each agency must develop their own LZ procedures in collaboration with their medical air transport provider.

www.fireengineering.com
