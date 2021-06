So as it turns out New Jersey peeps are some of the most unrested individuals in America. New York beats us, but they actually call themselves the city that never sleeps so I would expect nothing less. I dug in to see what we can do besides the obvious "get to bed earlier, don't use your phone within an hour of wanting to fall asleep" tips. Skip the warm milk too (that only wakes you up to go to the bathroom). What you should really be focusing on is your air! Yep, bad air means bad sleep.