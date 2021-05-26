Cancel
Unreal Engine 5 now available in Early Access

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnreal Engine 5 is now available in Early Access via the Epic Games launcher, Epic Games announced. This Early Access build of Unreal Engine 5 is not production-ready, but this is where, for the first time, you can get your hands on some of the technology that caused so much excitement when it was showcased in last year’s announcement—not to mention some you’ve never seen before. Here’s a roundup of the key new features that are ready for testing today.

www.gematsu.com
