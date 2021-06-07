IPO for SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (DYNS) Opens at $10

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Dynamic has a market cap of $11.50 million and $1,109.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002401 BTC on exchanges.