IPO for SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (DYNS) Opens at $10

StreetInsider.com
 21 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for SPAC Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ: DYNS) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 20,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at $10.00 per share. The Company was formed...

www.streetinsider.com
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stake Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 478.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,800 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 19,373 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,458 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 19,373 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.33% of AtriCure worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO David Gandler Sells 482,000 Shares

FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Takes Position in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 758,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,124,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.29% of Viant Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CEO David R. Little Acquires 30,021 Shares

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) CEO David R. Little acquired 30,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.67 per share, with a total value of $860,702.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Intapp, Inc. (INTA) Announces June 30th IPO

Intapp, Inc. (INTA) plans to raise $278 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, June 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 10,500,000 shares at a price of $25.00-$28.00 per share. In the last twelve months, Intapp, Inc. generated $200.9 million in revenue and had a...
Stocksanalystratings.com

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT)

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani maintained a Buy rating on Apple on June 25 and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $133.11. According to TipRanks.com, Daryanani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 68.4% success rate. Daryanani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Rackspace Technology.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Financial Review: FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) & GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends. Valuation & Earnings. This table compares FactSet Research Systems and...
Medical & Biotechamericanbankingnews.com

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) to Raise $124 Million in IPO

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS) expects to raise $124 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 8,300,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share. In the last year, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. generated $1.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Dynamic (DYN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.50 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. Dynamic has a market cap of $11.50 million and $1,109.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00002401 BTC on exchanges.
Softwareamericanbankingnews.com

EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) to Raise $325 Million in IPO

EverCommerce Inc. (EVCM) plans to raise $325 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, July 1st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 19,100,000 shares at $16.00-$18.00 per share. In the last twelve months, EverCommerce Inc. generated $365.4 million in revenue and had a net loss of $56.1...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BlackRock Inc. Invests $46.98 Million in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,848,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,979,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1,232.06% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockswoodlandreport.com

IPO Review: Doximity (DOCS) goes public

Yesterday, Doximity (DOCS) went public on the NYSE exchange where DOCS shares more than doubled in its first trading day. The company operates an online platform much like LinkedIn for medical professionals. It’s cloud-based software has the ability to enable the users to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Businessthemiddlemarket.com

Perella Weinberg Partners Combines with Fourth FinTech SPAC

Perella Weinberg Partners, a global independent advisory firm, and FinTech Acquisition Corp. IV, a special purpose acquisition company, have completed their business combination. The combined company now operates as Perella Weinberg Partners, and PWP’s Class A common shares and warrants will begin trading on Nasdaq under the ticker symbols “PWP” and “PWPPW,” respectively. FinTech IV’s public units separated into their component securities upon consummation of the business combination and, as a result, no longer trade as a separate security and are being delisted from NASDAQ.
StocksWKRB News

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 160,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.96 per share, for a total transaction of $9,433,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,839,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,430,362.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) Announces June 30th IPO

Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) plans to raise $376 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, June 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 13,200,000 shares at $27.00-$30.00 per share. In the last year, Clear Secure, Inc. generated $220.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $55.1...
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Stake Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. […]
Glendale, CAamericanbankingnews.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc (LZ) to Raise $487 Million in IPO

LegalZoom.com, Inc (LZ) plans to raise $487 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, June 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 19,100,000 shares at $24.00-$27.00 per share. In the last twelve months, LegalZoom.com, Inc generated $499.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Graphite Corp. (GRPH) Prices Upsized 14M Share IPO at $17/Sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) a clinical-stage, next-generation gene editing company focused on therapies that harness targeted gene integration to treat or cure serious diseases, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 14,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Graphite Bio. The gross proceeds to Graphite Bio from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Graphite Bio, are expected to be $238.0 million. In addition, Graphite Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.