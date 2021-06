Cooking with kids: the difference between how that’s going to be in your mind (fun, bonding, delicious, a great way to get kids to try new things) and how it can be in practice (bizarrely stressful, incredibly messy, essentially divisive) can, shall we say, be vast. Those who have tried have probably experienced some degree of both and are, as a result, more comfortable dishing out the food than The Advice. I’ll hold back on the advice today (though I would whisper that a bit of prep really does pay off, so get all your ingredients out and ready), but hope that this food will lure those little hands to get chopping, mixing, tasting and eating. Good luck!