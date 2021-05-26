Cancel
Arkansas Symphony Orchestra CEO Reflects On A Season Impacted By The Pandemic

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leadership of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra is deciding what changes made because of the COVID-19 pandemic might become permanent as restrictions continue to be lifted. CEO Christina Littlejohn says the organization is focusing on two goals: rebuilding the audience for performances and programming at the Robinson Center, and being accessible for students and patrons who can’t attend in person.

