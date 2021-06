Virginia’s Paige Madden took down some pretty big names in the finals of the 200 freestyle on Friday night at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Indianapolis with a 1:57.47 as she swam a season best and put herself second in the nation. Madden was in a very fast race with four women under 1:58 as Allison Schmitt (1:57.59) finished second after leading at the halfway point and at the 150.