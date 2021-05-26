Cancel
Public Health

America’s Entire Understanding of the Pandemic Was Shaped by Messy Data

By Sara Simon,Kara Schechtman
Route Fifty
Route Fifty
 16 days ago
This story was originally published by The Atlantic. Subscribe to the magazine’s newsletters. To understand any data set, you have to understand the way its information is compiled. That’s especially true for a patchwork data set such as the one composed of U.S. COVID-19 data, which is the product of 56 smaller systems belonging to each state and territory in the country.

