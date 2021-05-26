This Family-Owned Seaside Inn Is Pacific Beach’s Hidden Gem

The U.S. National Park Service has its fair share of iconic parks and formations, with the more popular locations seeing millions of visitors each and every year. You can read more about our readers’ picks for the Best U.S. National Parks, but here we focus on those lesser-known, hidden gems within the vast system of parks. While only 63 parks have the official designation of National Park, many other locations are preserved as national monuments, national lakeshores and river ways, and even as historical parks. Our readers recently shared their thoughts on their favorite hidden gems as part of our Best of Travel Awards. How many have you had the joy of exploring?