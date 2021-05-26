This Family-Owned Seaside Inn Is Pacific Beach’s Hidden Gem
Let’s Take an Inside Look at This Quaint Oceanfront Hotel!. Ocean Park Inn sits on the Mission Beach-Pacific Beach Boardwalk, alive with college students riding beach cruisers, surfers carrying their boards to the water’s edge and the smell of salt coming in off the shore. Family-owned and operated since 1967, Ocean Park Inn is an essential part of the beach community and a landmark in Pacific Beach. CEO and President Elvin Lai grew up among the sun-drenched vacationers and learned the hotel business from generations before him. Lai shares the top four reasons to book a stay at his family’s hotel. Ocean Park Inn PB.localemagazine.com