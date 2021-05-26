Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

This Family-Owned Seaside Inn Is Pacific Beach’s Hidden Gem

By Michelle Stansbury
localemagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet’s Take an Inside Look at This Quaint Oceanfront Hotel!. Ocean Park Inn sits on the Mission Beach-Pacific Beach Boardwalk, alive with college students riding beach cruisers, surfers carrying their boards to the water’s edge and the smell of salt coming in off the shore. Family-owned and operated since 1967, Ocean Park Inn is an essential part of the beach community and a landmark in Pacific Beach. CEO and President Elvin Lai grew up among the sun-drenched vacationers and learned the hotel business from generations before him. Lai shares the top four reasons to book a stay at his family’s hotel. Ocean Park Inn PB.

localemagazine.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaside Inn#Beaches#Pacific Beach#Pacific Ocean#Restaurants#Home Entertainment#Popular Entertainment#Grand Style#The Sun#Pb#Grand Ave San Diego#Clear On Black#Vintage Beach Vibes#Beach Cruisers#San Diego Hotels#Leisure Guests#Summer Road Trips#Midcentury Style#Teak Accents#Bars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
TravelNew Jersey Monthly

7 of Our Favorite Hidden Beaches

Let’s face it: You can’t really hide a beach at the Jersey Shore. Veteran beachgoers know every sandy nook and cranny. But if you want to steer clear of the busiest beaches, we have a few ideas for you. Just promise not to tell. MORE FROM OUR 2021 SHORE GUIDE:
Lifestyledailyhive.com

10 hidden gems to discover in Langley

Please note: As ordered by health officials, non-essential travel between regions in BC is not permitted at this time. Currently, indoor gatherings of up to five visitors or one other household are allowed. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are also permitted, but use COVID-19 layers of protection and maintain physical distancing. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor. If you are sick, please stay home.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Hidden gems in New Zealand you shouldn’t miss

New Zealand has so much to offer the traveller, with mountains and beaches galore. While much of the country is well Instagrammed, there are quite a few hidden gems that are worth checking out. New Zealand is on many travellers’ must-visit list, and with good reason. Beautiful beaches, stunning scenic...
Lifestylebusinessnewswales.com

2021 Seaside Award Success for Aberavon Beach

Port Talbot’s Aberavon Beach has won a prestigious Seaside Award in the 2021 Wales Coastal Awards run by Keep Wales Tidy. The award’s flag is a symbol of quality which ensures visitors are guaranteed to find a clean, attractive and well managed coastal stretch. The 2021 award for Aberavon Beach,...
Lifestyletribuneledgernews.com

Hidden gem Maplewood Pool reopens for 61st season

Maplewood Park Recreation Club is proud of its history, and likes to keep that history on display. A bench near the pool is made of the club's first diving board. The recently uncovered original ceiling beams and original fireplace are now featured in the pool house, which also houses years of photos of old Gators swim teams. And scattered throughout the property are painted or etched initials of former lifeguards.
Traveltravelawaits.com

Top 15 Can’t-Miss Hidden Gem National Parks

The U.S. National Park Service has its fair share of iconic parks and formations, with the more popular locations seeing millions of visitors each and every year. You can read more about our readers’ picks for the Best U.S. National Parks, but here we focus on those lesser-known, hidden gems within the vast system of parks. While only 63 parks have the official designation of National Park, many other locations are preserved as national monuments, national lakeshores and river ways, and even as historical parks. Our readers recently shared their thoughts on their favorite hidden gems as part of our Best of Travel Awards. How many have you had the joy of exploring?
LifestyleDoor County Pulse

Pebble Beach: Restoring a Hidden Gem

The landscape of ridge swales inland from Pebble Beach was transformed after just a few hours. Garlic mustard was yanked from the ground, allowing native ferns and sarsaparilla to breathe. Red, yellow and green flags that dotted the property were swiftly replaced with young choke cherry trees, ninebark and white cedars. Many hands made for light work: Landscape contractors and volunteers hauled trash bags bursting with invasive plants out of the forest and planted 50-plus tree saplings in the stone-dense soil.
Lifestylethegirlsun.com

Hotel review: Inside the NoMad London on Bow St

NoMad London is being hailed as the most exciting hotel opening in the capital for many years. It’s certainly one of the bravest, with so few tourists around and when you consider the challenges – and financing (in excess of £50million has gone into this project) – of transforming what was Bow Street Magistrates’ Court and Police Station (Oscar Wilde was tried here for ‘gross indecency’) into the swishest of hotels.
LifestyleFinancial Times

Palermo grande: a stunning hotel restoration unveils Sicily’s hidden gem

A house by the sea in Sicily: it’s the real-estate aspiration of the ages. For thousands of years, from across Mare Nostrum they came to conquer – Phoenicians, Carthaginians, Greeks, Romans, Arabs, Normans – and were conquered themselves, founding colonies and erecting temples all along its fetching coastline. In later centuries, artists and Grand Tourists fell just as hard for Sicily’s limpid bays and coves and for its singular history, layering dominion upon dominion in a splendid cultural collage. But no one did seaside living like the Sicilians themselves: witness the outskirts of Palermo, the capital – its suburbs now gone somewhat to seed, but in the 18th century a utopia of citrus groves and spectacular aristocratic estates tumbling down to the Tyrrhenian whose splendidly délabré villas still grace the landscape.
Lifestylemappingmegan.com

Spend the Night on an Archaeological Dig Site: Sydney Harbour YHA Hostel Review

Sydney Harbour YHA is located at 110 Cumberland St, The Rocks, and is the only budget accommodation in the heart of Sydney’s historic Rocks precinct. The Sydney Opera House takes about 15 minutes to reach on foot, you’re a 4 minute walk from the Sydney Habour Bridge Climb, and within walking distance from major attractions like the Botanic Gardens, Hyde Park, and Darling Harbour.
Columbus, OH614now.com

Hidden Gems: Geneva-on-the-Lake

Welcome to Hidden Gems, the monthly series in which we share the best places for weekend getaways. We know you’re having some wanderlust, but there’s so much magic to be seen in and around Ohio. Stick with us, and we’ll show you where to go to make the most of your weekend.
Delaware StateOnlyInYourState

Visit A Woodland Beach In Delaware, A Hidden Gem Beach That Has Its Very Own Hiking Trail

For this trip, you can take the “Hidden Gem” meaning a little literally. This beach doesn’t seem to have a name, but all the slices of beach nearby are named Woodland Beach, so it doesn’t seem like this one should be different. Hidden on a side bit of trail, this slice of beach is nestled away from the rest of the area. Come enjoy a bit of peace and quiet sometime out here in nature.
New York City, NYPosted by
Rachel On Trend

Hidden Gems In NYC - Five Mile Stone

Living on the Upper East Side of New York City has been so incredible. The neighborhood is just amazing and there is so much right here. I mean this is probably true of pretty much every neighborhood in New York City, but the Upper East Side will always be one of my favorites! The Upper East side is definitely a little more low-key than some neighborhoods. There’s lots of restaurants, and smaller shops that just make it feel a little less crazy and a little smaller than the huge city it actually is.
Montana StatePosted by
Only In Montana

Relax On The Patio Of The Backyard Tap House, A True Hidden Gem In Montana

Montana’s craft beer scene is phenomenal – and at this point, the secret is out. But while our well-known breweries in larger cities seem to stay perpetually packed, there are definitely still some hidden gems here in the Treasure State. The tiny town of Florence is hiding such a prize – a quiet little taphouse […] The post Relax On The Patio Of The Backyard Tap House, A True Hidden Gem In Montana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado StatePosted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

Colorado’s hidden gem: Painted Mines Interpretive Park

Painted Mines, Coloradohttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/. Though Colorado is all about beautiful mountains and alpine goodness, Painted Mines Interpretive Park is completely different than the rest of Colorado. This place is unique and stunning. You will be able to see different colorful formations here and there are layers of colorful bands on those formations. The reason behind these colored bands is the presence of oxidized iron compounds mixed in varying amounts throughout the different layers of clay. American Indians used to collect the colorful clays to make paint from here. The name ‘Painted Mines’ came from it.
Posted by
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman’s Hidden Gem, In-Town Duck Pond

When you need a quick Zen break by a duck pond, you don't have to wade through the campus of Montana State University. That little duck pond is lovely, but it's not a mellow scene. Especially during the crazy summer months, Bozeman's energy changes for me. Running errands around town...
Hyattsville, MDhyattsvillewire.com

Hidden Gem: Free Boat Tours on the Anacostia River

You can book a free one-hour boat tour of the Anacostia River. Since 2015, the Anacostia Riverkeeper has offered tours starting at various locations along the river. Tours are free courtesy of the Department of Energy & Environment and can accommodate up to 10 people (Covid protocol). Spokeswoman Quinn Molner...