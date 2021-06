The transaction marks one of the state’s largest office and medical leasing deals in recent years. Atlantic Health System has committed to 533,000 square feet at a three-building campus in Morristown, N.J., in one of the largest office and medical leasing deals signed in New Jersey in the last five years. The transaction includes lease extensions and a 32,000-square-foot expansion that bring the property to full occupancy. Colliers negotiated on behalf of the tenant.