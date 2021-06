During the Capcom E3 Showcase, the developer showed an extended trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, coming out on Nintendo Switch and PC on July 9, 2021. The extended trailer features a good amount of story scenes and gameplay segments featuring the special attacks of the various Monsties that you can raise and collect over the course of the game. But that’s not all; the trailer also reveals that the game will receive free updates, the first of which is the Palamute from Monster Hunter Rise as a Monstie, which will be added to the game on July 15.