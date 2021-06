Inspired by the growing flexibility to work and live anywhere, Airbnb is giving 12 people funds to travel for 10 months. Fancy hitting the road but keeping your job? In a post-pandemic world, many people have more flexibility to determine where they work and live—and there’s a corresponding surge in interest in nomadic living. Airbnb has taken note of this trend—and the company is currently searching for 12 lucky people to live in Airbnb listings for almost a full year. Those selected for the "Live Anywhere on Airbnb" program will receive a credit to help fund their travels in return for sharing their experience with the Airbnb research and product teams.