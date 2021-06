Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. The 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting, the 57th in the society’s history, was only the second to be held virtually. We at Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology — and undoubtedly many other delegates — miss the excitement and interactions that in-person meetings provide. Nevertheless, the apparently greater accessibility afforded by the online format seems highly relevant to the theme of the 2021 meeting. This year’s president, Lori J. Pierce, put equity at the forefront with the aim of including ‘Every patient. Every day. Everywhere.’, across all three pillars of ASCO’s mission — research, education and quality care. Hence, several sessions were devoted to identifying and addressing disparities in clinical oncology, for the benefit of not only under-represented and underserved groups but also the community as a whole.