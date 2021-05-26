Teatro Grattacielo to Present 2021 Annual Fund Gala

"Being the first is a tough job, and I think this is why she is fighting so much for us. A festival promo trailer has debuted for an indie documentary film titled The Conductor, made by Austrian filmmaker Bernadette Wegenstein. It is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival coming up very soon, and is still looking to confirm distribution before any release is set. Told she couldn't become a music conductor because she was a girl, Marin Alsop persisted – until, against all odds, she broke through and became one of the world's most renowned classical music conductors. The Conductor takes us on her journey, born and raised in New York City, her tenacity and hard work took her from childhood days attending concerts at Lincoln Center to conducting symphonies in Baltimore, Såo Paolo, and even Vienna. "It's a triumphant film about overcoming discrimination and realizing one’s talent against all odds." This looks immensely inspiring and very moving.