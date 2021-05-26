Cancel
Teatro Grattacielo to Present 2021 Annual Fund Gala

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeatro Grattacielo, in collaboration with Camerata Bardi Vocal Academy, is set to live broadcast its 2021 Annual Fund Gala. The gala will take place on June 18 at 6:00 p.m. EST at the Columbus Citizens Foundation in New York City and will celebrate Teatro Grattacielo’s past and future. The concert...

operawire.com
Teatro San Carlo Announces Cast Change for ‘Carmen’

The Teatro San Carlo di Napoli has announced a cast change for its upcoming “Carmen.”. The company announced that due to a sudden illness of Jean-François Borras has been forced to cancel. As a result, Brian Jagde will take over the role of Don José from June 25-27, 2021 at the Piazza del Plebiscito.
Providence, RIValley Breeze

R.I. Philharmonic Orchestra presents June Gala with Emanuel Ax

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra presents a June Gala Celebration with Grammy award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax on Saturday, June 12, at 5 p.m. at The VETS. The program for this annual gala celebration, led by Artistic Advisor and Conductor Bramwell Tovey, will feature Beethoven’s “Overture to Egmont” and...
Boston, MAberklee.edu

The Berklee Signature Series Presents 13th Annual Middle Eastern Festival

The 2021 Signature Series continues with the 13th annual Berklee Middle Eastern Festival. The virtual event will be livestreamed on Berklee’s YouTube channel on June 17, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The festival celebrates the art and music of the Middle East, the Balkans, and the Mediterranean, bringing together over...
FestivalRadio Online

WMGK Presents 15th Annual John DeBella Veterans Radiothon

WMGK-FM/Philadelphia will broadcast the 15th Annual John DeBella Veterans Radiothon live from outside of the WMGK Studios on Friday June 18 from 6am to 6pm. All proceeds from the Radiothon will benefit the Philadelphia Veterans Multi-Service Center (VMC). Throughout the broadcast, DeBella will encourage listeners to make call-in donations via 800-678-WMGK (9645) or secure online donations via www.wmgk.com.
Theater & DanceMorning Sun

Met Opera showcases updated productions in weekend streams

The Metropolitan Opera finishes its "Changing the Scene: Updated Settings for Classic Opera" week with three streaming productions: Thomas Ades' "The Tempest" from 2012 on Friday, June 11; Verdi's "Falstaff" from 2013 on Saturday, June 12; and a 2018 version of Mozart's "Cosi fan tutte" set in Coney Island on Sunday, June 13. All 7:30 p.m. via metopera.org.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Reading International To Present at Gabelli & Company’s 13th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), a leading entertainment and real estate company, announced today that company executives will participate in a "fireside” chat presentation at the Gabelli & Company’s 13th Annual Entertainment & Broadcasting Symposium to be held virtually on June 3, 2021. The presentation will take place at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
SocietyDearborn Press & Guide

Annual 'Spirit of Humanity' gala to go digital for 2021

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) announced this week that their annual “Spirit of Humanity” awards Gala will be held digitally Oct. 22. This is the second year in a row the gala will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic. "The year 2020 was exceptional for AHRC, as...
New York City, NYFirst Showing

Festival Trailer for 'The Conductor' Doc About Conductor Marin Alsop

"Being the first is a tough job, and I think this is why she is fighting so much for us. A festival promo trailer has debuted for an indie documentary film titled The Conductor, made by Austrian filmmaker Bernadette Wegenstein. It is premiering at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival coming up very soon, and is still looking to confirm distribution before any release is set. Told she couldn't become a music conductor because she was a girl, Marin Alsop persisted – until, against all odds, she broke through and became one of the world's most renowned classical music conductors. The Conductor takes us on her journey, born and raised in New York City, her tenacity and hard work took her from childhood days attending concerts at Lincoln Center to conducting symphonies in Baltimore, Såo Paolo, and even Vienna. "It's a triumphant film about overcoming discrimination and realizing one’s talent against all odds." This looks immensely inspiring and very moving.
Texas Stateculturemap.com

Texas Bighorn Society presents 2021 Annual Roundup

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Texas Bighorn Society will present their annual Roundup, a family-fun event filled with auctions, raffles, and games. The event is a place for fellow sheep enthusiasts to come together to support their favorite conservation organization.
Worldoperawire.com

Angela Gheorghiu’s Malta Concert Canceled

The Malta Philharmonic has canceled Angela Gheorghiu’s upcoming concert. In a statement via social media, the soprano said, “Disappointed to hear that my concert with the Malta philharmonic orchestra this month has been canceled… It would have been my debut concert in Malta. Let’s hope that indeed it shall be rescheduled in the future. Much love to everybody.”
Anaheim, CAoc-breeze.com

Anaheim Hills Community Council presents the 32nd annual Fourth of July Celebration

The Anaheim Hills Community Council presents the 32nd annual Fourth of July Celebration with this year’s theme, “Saluting Our Active Military & Veterans.” The all-day event kicks off at 7:00 a.m. with the Firecracker 5K/10K Run/Walk. The Firecracker 5K/10K Run/Walk will take place at the intersection of Santa Ana Canyon and Imperial Highway in front of the Canyon High School track.
Houston, TXculturemap.com

The Women's Fund for Health Education and Resiliency 6th Annual Wine Dinner

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency is hosting its 6th Annual Wine Dinner. Event Chairs Joanna and Brad Marks will welcome guests to an evening of inspiring entertainment, and famed Houston restauranteur Donna Vallone will be on hand to guide guests through a four-course meal with wine pairings.
Visual ArtDoor County Pulse

Hardy Gallery Presents 59th Annual Juried Exhibit

The Hardy Gallery will present its 59th annual Juried Exhibit May 29 – July 11, featuring painting, drawing, sculpture, photography, ceramics, mixed media and more. It’s a not-to-be-missed exhibit each season. This year’s judge, Barry Roal Carlsen, will jury the submissions in person June 11 to determine Best in Show...
FestivalTimes Union

Tanenbaum Center for Interreligious Understanding to Host 29th Annual Gala

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 01, 2021. On Thursday, June 3, 2021 Tanenbaum | Center for Interreligious Under-standing will virtually broadcast its 29th Annual PEACE MADE POSSIBLE Gala. The event celebrates the work and achievements of exceptional leaders and visionaries who continue to promote a world where difference is respected. Prioritize...
Queens, NYbroadway-stages.com

Queens Botanical Garden Presents: Rambling Rose Gala

As restrictions lift and our social lives gain a bit more flexibility, many of us can finally recapture some semblance of what it was like to live and interact with New York City before the pandemic required lockdowns. While bars, restaurants, and the like are fine for some, others are in search of something different, something that captures the elegance of our city along with the peaceful serenity of nature, and we have just the thing, the Rambling Rose Gala, hosted by the Queens Botanical Garden. This year’s socially distanced event honoring Dime Community Bank, will be held on Wednesday, June 9 from 6 to 8:30 pm and will focus heavily on the myriad varieties of roses that grow in the gardens each spring.
Charleston, SCabcnews4.com

Gibbes Museum presents annual Philanthropy Award

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Art collectors Jonathan Green and Richard Weedman were presented this year's James Shoolbred Gibbes Philanthropy Award for lending their private collection to the museum when COVID-19 canceled the museum's planned exhibition. The collection, titled "Building a Legacy: The Vibrant Vision Collection of Jonathan Green and Richard...