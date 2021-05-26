Photronics (PLAB) PT Raised to $20 at Northland Capital Markets

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Domo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Domo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.29.