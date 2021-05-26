Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Lady Dimitrescu actor explains how she got into character for Resident Evil: Village

By Hope Bellingham
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Resident Evil: Village actor who brought Lady Dimitrescu to life via motion capture has revealed a unique technique they used to get into character. In an interview with PC Gamer, Maggie Robertson who provided the voice and motion capture for Lady Dimitrescu revealed that when performing as the character in the motion capture studio she was given a “weird half-hat thing” to attach to her helmet to give the actor a sense of where Lady D’s hat would sit.

www.gamesradar.com
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

4K+
Followers
16K+
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yekaterina Lisina
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil Village#The Resident#Evil People#Lead Actor#Sailor Moon#Animal Crossing#Village Actor#Fellow Resident Evil#Evil Village Labyrinths#Nemesis#Wonderfully Fans#Curves#Pc Gamer#Motion Capture#Technique#K Dramas#Dogs#Bellingham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Movies
News Break
Capcom
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Video Gameshappymag.tv

Resident Evil Village: our staff play the most terrifying part and freak out

Resident Evil Village is the cultural phenomenon that just keeps on giving. We convinced some of our beloved staff to play the scariest section of the game…. The way Resident Evil Village has entered the popular vernacular is surprising, to say the least. Works of horror — video games in particular — tend to find themselves dawdling around the outskirts of mainstream culture.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Resident Evil Village – 10 Things Players Dislike About the Game

Capcom’s Resident Evil Village has been out for a few weeks now and, in case you missed the memo, is pretty darn good. Of course, there are some criticisms to be had, from slight nitpicks to downright annoying things. These don’t diminish the overall game’s quality but it’s still interesting to see what hardcore fans dislike. Let’s take a look at 10 things here. If you haven’t finished the game, beware of heavy story spoilers.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Awesome Resident Evil Village Art Imagines The Four Lords As Pokémon Trainers

Resident Evil Village and Pokémon are two franchises you wouldn’t expect to meet, but that’s exactly what a talented artist has decided to base their latest creation on. For those not aware, the newest installment in Capcom’s revered survival horror IP takes place in a mysterious hamlet populated by four lords. These individuals, all boasting unique powers granted to them by Mother Miranda and the so-called Megamycete superorganism, must be defeated by protagonist Ethan Winters in order for him to be reunited with his daughter, Rose. This setup is a popular trope in video games with several parallels in the likes of Dark Souls and Pokémon, with the latter being what Twitter user Moth has decided is the perfect fit for their fan-made crossover.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Does Resident Evil’s Ethan Winters Deserve the Hate? (Village Spoilers Ahead)

Resident Evil is a series that prides itself on delivering two things extremely well; horror and characters mixed with a little bit of camp. Resident Evil Village is no different, however there seems to be an outpouring of strong feelings towards the main protagonist Ethan Winters. Does he deserve the title of “worst character in RE”? Are we missing something? Or did we get so hyped up about Lady Dimitrescu, that Ethan just could not compare?
Video GamesCollider

'Resident Evil Village': Let's Talk About the Dollmaker Donna Beneviento & Her Tragic Story

Though Lady Dimitrescu and her darling daughters were the main focus of Capcom's marketing rollout for Resident Evil Village, fans soon grew to love some of the other campy characters once they got their hands on the game. The Four Lords of the Village and their minions are obviously the standouts here. One of them, however, prefers a life of isolation, shadows, and even living in an otherworldly dreamscape rather than facing the real world as it is. So it's to Donna Beneviento we turn our attention now.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Resident Evil: Village’ is a Disjointed Mismatch of Ideas and That’s What Makes It Great

Although a perfectly valid criticism to make, it often seems like people hurl accusations of ‘’tonal inconsistency’’ at any piece of media that dares to experiment with more than one flavour. I cannot tally the number of reviews I’ve come across where a movie has been attacked for having a serious moment followed by a joke a few scenes later, as if that’s some kind of cardinal sin.
Video GamesCollider

‘Resident Evil Village’: Let’s Talk About Salvatore Moreau, the Secluded Evil Doctor

It’s safe to say that almost no one thinks of Salvatore Moreau as their favorite character amongst the Four Lords on Resident Evil Village — let’s be honest, we are all still in love with Lady Dimitrescu and her darling daughters. However, if you go off the main path and explore the village thoroughly, it’s possible to uncover the secrets of the evil doctor, one of the main forces responsible for making Ethan Winter’s life a living hell filled with nightmarish creatures. To explain Moreau’s surprising impact in Resident Evil Village’s story, we’ll need to go through spoilers. So, if you are still hunting all of Resident Evil Village’s files, you might want to come back later.
Video GamesEscapist Magazine

How Resident Evil Village Channels Swamp Thing’s Biggest Twist

The following article contains spoilers for Swamp Thing, Resident Evil 7, and Resident Evil Village. How do you solve a problem like Ethan Winters? If you’re Capcom, you take a leaf out of Swamp Thing’s book and turn his life into a brain-scratching existential nightmare. I’m not saying that Capcom set out to copy DC Comics’ slimy superhero, but Resident Evil Village all but delivers the same magnificent twist as Alan Moore’s Swamp Thing run.
Video GamesNME

‘Resident Evil Village’ has already outsold ‘Resident Evil 3 Remake’

Resident Evil Village has surpassed Resident Evil 3 Remake in units sold since launching earlier this month. According to a new investor relations press release, Capcom has confirmed that the latest title in the horror franchise has shipped more than 4 million units, worldwide, more than Resident Evil 3 which reportedly sold a cumulative 3.6 million units as of January this year.
MinoritiesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Resident Evil Resistance director shares thoughts on writing a gay character into the multiplayer game

Resident Evil Resistance director Al Yang has taken to Twitter to reveal that one of the game's characters, Tyrone, is gay. Resident Evil Resistance is an asymmetrical multiplayer game that pits four survivors against one player that is trying to stop the team from reaching their goals. It came bundled with the Resident Evil 3 remake, and thus has a huge potential player base based on that game’s successes.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Ever Wondered How Resident Evil Village Would Play In Third-Person? Look No Further

When the Resident Evil series shifted to a first-person focus in its seventh entry, it became a controversial topic at the time. Some fans loved the departure, while others were stuck in the old ways of its over-the-shoulder perspective. Thankfully, Capcom seems to be embracing both traditions with its entries, mixing and matching the methods in which the game is played. But if you've ever wondered what Resident Evil Village would look like in the old-school style, a newly released mod gives us an insight.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Resident Evil Village producer Peter Fabiano leaves Capcom after 13 years

Resident Evil Village producer and Global Production at Capcom, Japan founder Peter Fabiano has left the company after 13 years. "Hard to write this best so I've decided to keep it simple: Thank you everyone at Capcom for allowing me to grow together with you over the past 13 years," they explained in a tweet over the weekend. "I'm thankful and will cherish the experience forever.