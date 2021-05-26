Lady Dimitrescu actor explains how she got into character for Resident Evil: Village

It’s safe to say that almost no one thinks of Salvatore Moreau as their favorite character amongst the Four Lords on Resident Evil Village — let’s be honest, we are all still in love with Lady Dimitrescu and her darling daughters. However, if you go off the main path and explore the village thoroughly, it’s possible to uncover the secrets of the evil doctor, one of the main forces responsible for making Ethan Winter’s life a living hell filled with nightmarish creatures. To explain Moreau’s surprising impact in Resident Evil Village’s story, we’ll need to go through spoilers. So, if you are still hunting all of Resident Evil Village’s files, you might want to come back later.