Lady Dimitrescu actor explains how she got into character for Resident Evil: Village
The Resident Evil: Village actor who brought Lady Dimitrescu to life via motion capture has revealed a unique technique they used to get into character. In an interview with PC Gamer, Maggie Robertson who provided the voice and motion capture for Lady Dimitrescu revealed that when performing as the character in the motion capture studio she was given a “weird half-hat thing” to attach to her helmet to give the actor a sense of where Lady D’s hat would sit.www.gamesradar.com