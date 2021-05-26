Cancel
Biomutant rotation puzzle – how to solve the white and orange light puzzles

By Ford James
GamesRadar+
 15 days ago
Biomutant rotation puzzles are everywhere. The first ones you're likely to stumble upon are the Flush-Stool and Fry-Sparker (toilet and microwave) in Bricktown, but the concept is the same for any puzzle in Biomutant. Some of them are incredibly easy to solve while others – I'm looking at you, Terra Globus – are much more infuriating to solve. Here's everything you need to know about Biomutant rotation puzzles.

