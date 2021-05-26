Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Out of Space: Console Edition now available for PS5, Xbox Series

By Sal Romano
Gematsu
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher PID Games and developer Behold Studios have released local cooperative strategy game Out of Space: Console Edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series for $9.99, the companies announced. Out of Space first launched for PC via Steam in February 2020, followed by PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch in...

www.gematsu.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Series#Out Of Space#Robots#Pc Game#Home Game#November#Pid Games#Behold Studios#Key Features Buy#Console Edition#Couch Edition#Steam#Developer#The Game#Spaceship House#Technologies#Fun#Alien#Housekeeping Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Recycling
Related
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S (Xbox Play Anywhere)

BE YOUR OWN WEAPON OF WAR Welcome to the year 3015! It’s a hell of a time to be alive. Humanity has colonized thousands of star systems spanning a vast region of space known as the Inner Sphere. The golden age of cooperation and advancement is now a distant memory, and humanity has once again splintered into disparate factions all vying for supremacy. In the midst of these Succession Wars, power hungry Mercenaries like yourself are in a privileged position to capitalize big time. It’s dangerous work but that’s why you’re here, right? If you’ve got an itch to blast, wreck, stomp and go all out ballistic, step inside and become your own weapon of war!
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

A Little Lily Princess Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

In British-controlled India, Sara Crewe was raised like a princess, always given the best of everything. Now that she is old enough, she must be sent away to boarding school in a foreign land, relying on her love of books and fairy tales to help her make friends. But not all smiles can be trusted, and fortune can turn cold and hard at any moment. What would happen to a little princess if she lost everything? Choose activities to build Sara's resources and change the direction of the story. Which girl will she form the strongest emotional bond with? Features * Visual novel inspired by classical literature * Victorian period setting with beautiful art and music * Life simulation and resource management * Multiple girls to befriend and romance * Six possible endings.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Eagle Island Twist Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Soar into adventure! Blast through an island of dangers with your projectile owl companion. Battle through crisp, colorful pixel art in this handcrafted platformer. The rules change every level, but with brilliant power-ups you’ll conquer unique environments, enemies, and bosses. • Use your owl to defeat enemies and collect coins, seeds, and manaroc. • Fly through 45 handcrafted stages that homage retro classics in both visuals and gameplay. • Traverse a 16-bit era world map and choose from casual to more difficult routes. Revisit stages to discover hidden collectables and secret areas. Gather green gems and trade for legendary feathers—like the golden Lumara form, which casts Kusako off at the speed of light! Includes the original game, the challenging roguelite Eagle Island. Tread through beautiful, procedurally generated environments as Quill and cast your owl companion Koji as a projectile to defeat enemies and build your combo. Obtain runestones to diversify your gameplay, from the high-damage Iron Beak to the far-flinging Spring Jump, or use award-winning accessibility features to further customize your experience. High-flying adventure awaits you on Eagle Island! (No birds were harmed in the making of this game.)
Tennismajornelson.com

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

The Olympic Games are back, and this time it's your chance for glory! Whether you play with friends, family, or go for gold on the global leaderboards, this is a party game that anyone can pick up and enjoy! Prepare to unleash the competitor within as you create your athlete, customize their skills and pick the perfect costume. Why settle for standard sportswear when you can take center stage as a pirate, astronaut or cowboy? Choose between 18 fun-fueled sporting events—from Tennis and Football to the 100m, Basketball and Boxing—there’s always a record to beat and a score to settle. Going for gold has never been this much fun!
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Conan Exiles: Isle Of Siptah Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Get your hands on the complete Conan Exiles experience with the full game, Isle of Siptah Expansion and all DLCs released by May 2021. Conan Exiles – Complete Edition May 2021 contains: • Conan Exiles • Isle of Siptah • Architects of Argos Pack • Riders of Hyboria Pack • Debaucheries of Derketo Pack • Blood and Sand Pack • Treasures of Turan Pack • The Imperial East Pack • Jewel of the West Pack • The Savage Frontier Pack • Seekers of the Dawn Pack • The Riddle of Steel Isle of Siptah is a huge expansion to the open world survival game Conan Exiles, featuring a vast new island to explore, huge and vile new creatures to slay, new building sets and a whole new gameplay cycle. The DLCs add a ton of new content, such as unique building pieces, emotes, mount skins, pet skins, weapons, armors and much more. The packs allow you to build great and exclusive strongholds with a host of new looks from the different cultures from the world of Conan the Barbarian. Build elegant temples from Argos, opulent palaces from Turan, fortresses from Khitai, cozy taverns, handy stables or gladiatorial arenas. Conan Exiles is an online multiplayer survival game, now with mounts and mounted combat, set in the lands of Conan the Barbarian. Survive in a vast open world sandbox, build a home and kingdom, dominate your enemies in single or multiplayer. Conan Exiles can be experienced in both local single-player and in persistent online multiplayer.
Video Gamesillinoisnewstoday.com

WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive was created for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but with pitfalls

This week, Western Digital people announced the latest external WD_BLACK D30 game drive SSD. This new storage solution has been specially created to work immediately with gaming consoles such as the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Update: There are two WD_BLACK D30 devices, one called the D30 Game Drive SSD and the other specially branded with the word “Xbox”.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Is Now Available For Digital Pre-order And Pre-download On Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

The evil Dr. Eggman has built an interstellar amusement park – but he’s powering it with a captured alien race called “Wisps.” Use Sonic’s speed to free the Wisps and gain their amazing powers as you explore six unique worlds, filled with hurdles to overcome. Now with stunning upscaled visuals, additional features, a new game mode and enhanced gameplay - it's the Ultimate Sonic Colors experience Sonic Colors: Ultimate Digital Deluxe includes the Ultimate Cosmetic Pack (Customize Sonic and stand out with exclusive gold and silver gloves and shoes, an electric boost and aura from the hit Sonic movie and exclusive Sonic movie themed player icons), the Ultimate Music Pack (3 exclusive original game remixes to set the pace for you while you put an end to Dr. Eggman), as well as early access and your own exclusive player icons. Pre-Order Now For Bonus Items - - Early Access - Hit the ground running and experience Sonic Colors Ultimate early - Exclusive Player Icons - Stand out from the crowd with your own exclusive player icons.
Video GamesGIZORAMA

Super Bomberman R Online Available Now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Super Bomberman R Online takes Bomberman’s rich history and blows it up (pun intended) to a massive 64-player match. Bombs explode, blocks burst, power-ups are everywhere, and players scramble from room to room on an ever-shrinking map to prove they can be the best Bomberman!. For gamers new and old,...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Saints Row: The Third Remastered out now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S

Volition and Deep Silver recently announced the next-gen edition of Saints Row: The Third Remastered. Today, the game launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. The next-generation version of Saints Row: The Third Remastered for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S allows you to play the game at even higher performance settings, similar to the PC edition on high settings. The game runs at 60 frames per second in 4K “dynamic” on PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Video Gamesmajornelson.com

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset Is Now Available For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Family Mysteries 3: Criminal Mindset (Xbox Version) You are Nancy Bradford, a talented daughter of famous scientists who died under mysterious circumstances 20 years ago. Your recent studies, concentrating on mind control, draw attention from a prestigious Neurotech Institute as well as the CIA, which resulted in an unusual offer. Continuing studies within the walls of a top-secret laboratory and getting a huge grant is surely enticing, spying on the other hand sounds like a risky job. Brace yourself as it's just a kick-off for a deadly game! Third instalment of the Family Mysteries series plunges you into a sea of action, double agents, brainwashed patients, murky experiments, nerds and conspiracy theories. A thrilling example of spy fiction with upfront overtones of X-Files, that should satisfy even the pickiest fans of the genre as the story unfolds at a breakneck pace and keeps you immersed to the very last minute! Avoid being uncovered, save the mankind and discover the old family secret, which will shed some light on the past!
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Scarlet Nexus demo out now on consoles

The demo of Bandai Namco’s action RPG Scarlet Nexus is now available on PS4 and PS5. The free Xbox trial was published a week ago. Scarlet Nexus‘ demo enables us to take control of one of the two protagonists: Yuito Sumeragi or Kasane Randall. Engage in combat with psychokinesis capabilities, affect the environment, and join forces with allies. However, because some portions of the demo have been changed expressly for the free trial, your progress is not transferable to the full version.
Video Gamesava360.com

PS5, Xbox Shortages Will Get Worse Before They Get Better - Next-Gen Console Watch

Welcome back to Next-Gen Console Watch, our show following all the news and rumors on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series. This week, we discuss the scarcity of both consoles, and how that might not get easier any time soon. Sony is expecting PS5 shortages to continue into 2021 and console production issues might also mean that AAA exclusives like Halo Infinite might not receive their own special edition of the Xbox Series S or X. We'll also dive into the upcoming holiday season and the game releases just on the horizon. And of course, we can't ignore E3 as event season ramps up and we hear more from the likes of Microsoft and Bethesda.
Video GamesComicBook

Far Cry 6 Runs at 4K and 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Ubisoft finally revealed gameplay footage of Far Cry 6 today, and unsurprisingly, the game looks pretty excellent. Not only does it looks solid from a mechanical standpoint--which we have come to expect from the Far Cry series--but it visually is quite impressive as well. This seems to be due in part to the added power of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X has now given those developing the game over at Ubisoft.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

How Would a Potential Supersampling Feature Help the PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Ever since NVIDIA introduced its Turing GPU lineup, featuring both hardware accelerated ray-tracing and AI-based DLSS upscaling, AMD’s been on the back foot, hard at work building feature parity into both high-end PC hardware and the next-gen consoles. With the RDNA2 architecture, AMD’s implemented hardware accelerated ray-tracing on both consoles...
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Song of Horror Now Available on Xbox and PlayStation

Horror games are one of the best titles to experience, it's not enough to know where to go or what to do but to just maintain your nerves. With Song of Horror gaining massive appeal on PC now console gamers can join in right now. This version will combine all...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

For Honor Is Now Available With Xbox Game Pass

It's time to charge into battle, as Ubisoft's For Honor is now available for Xbox Game Pass members on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and via Xbox Cloud Gaming. The medieval melee game allows you to control either a Knight, Viking, or Samurai across multiple single player campaigns. But the main hook is the addictive multiplayer, which has kept fans returning for years since its release. Not only that but Xbox Series X|S owners will get to jump into the next-gen version of the game, which launched last year.