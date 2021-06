Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Although PlayStation fans' hopes for a deal (or even a restock) on the PlayStation 5 this Amazon Prime Day were dashed, those looking for gaming deals still have tons to shop before Prime Day is over. Amazon's annual sale, which only comes once a year and ends at 2:59 a.m. ET/11:59 p.m. PT tonight, launched video game deals like Resident Evil Village for up to 70 percent off yesterday. Many of those discounts are still going strong; in fact, Amazon even launched a new bundle with three-month access to PlayStation Now and Plus subscriptions for 30 percent off.