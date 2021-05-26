Cancel
Eagles Fans Can Buy Single-Game Tickets, Public Practice Tickets Next Week

By Dave Zangaro
NBC Philadelphia
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleEagles to host 2 public practices at the Linc this summer originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. If you want to see the Eagles in-person in Philadelphia this year, June 2 is a date to keep in mind. That’s the date when you can buy single-game tickets or tickets to...

Related
NFLprosportsextra.com

Former Philadelphia Eagles Player Passes Away!

One thing we try to cover extensively on Pro Sports extra is the passing of athletes in professional sports. While it is something that is never fun to do, we still feel it is important to report the news. Unfortunately last month, one in particular slipped through the cracks and...
NFLplayerprofiler.com

Post-2021 NFL Draft Power Rankings

The NFL offseason is in full swing with training camp underway and the 2021 draft in the books. PlayerProfiler is here to gauge the NFL landscape and determine the overall quality of each team entering the 2021 season. For a Divisional Break Down Check out Version 1 of the power rankings.
NFLBleacher Report

Ranking the 7 Worst NFL Offseason Trades Since 2000

The offseason is a time for optimism. And as NFL executives reassess their rosters in the spring and summer, they occasionally see a trade as a way to improve the future of the organization. Reality, unfortunately, doesn't always cooperate with that vision. During the past two decades, the most glaring...
NFLfantraxhq.com

Depth Chart Review: NFC East Wide Receivers

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Up next in the divisional depth chart review is the NFC East wide receivers. This division has new faces all around, and some of the best talent in all of football. The Dallas Cowboys are the only team that has all the same faces. They also arguably have the best starting group of anyone in the NFL. The New York Giants brought in a $76 million alpha-receiver and used a 1st-round pick on an electric slot receiver. The Philadelphia Eagles also used a 1st-round pick on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, pairing him with another 1st-round pick from the prior year. Finally, the Washington Football Team possibly has the best receiver in the entire division. They also brought in some new talent to open the field up for a new-look offense. Dive into the rest of the article to see intriguing storylines in the division, along with projections for each.
NFLBleacher Report

Todd Gurley and 7 NFL Free Agents We Can't Believe Haven't Found Homes Yet

At this point of the offseason, top free agents have options or a lot of patience as they wait for contracts that fit their expectations. Yet surprisingly, some of the most productive and decorated playmakers haven't found homes. Unsigned veterans may prefer to skip organized team activities and mandatory minicamps, so several signings could happen before training camps in July.
NFLitsgame7.com

Teammate Reveals Real Reason Aaron Rodgers Hates Packers

The NFL world was turned on its head a few months ago when it was reported that Aaron Rodgers refuses to play another snap for the Green Bay Packers. Immediately, various trade scenarios began popping up. Some were realistic; others less so. The one thing they all seemingly had in...
NFLprosportsextra.com

Oakland Raiders Legend Passes Away!

2021 has without question not been a great year for former athletes. Regardless of whether it is the NFL, MLB, NBA, or NHL, this seems like it could be a record year for former professional athletes deaths. This particular more or less slipped through the cracks at Pro Sports Extra,...
NFLegotasticsports.com

Meet Kyler Murray’s Girlfriend Morgan LeMasters

The identity of Kyler Murray's girlfriend has largely been a mystery. A quick Google search reveals a couple of articles that were only guessing at who the Cardinals quarterback was in a relationship with. Thanks to WAGs Unfiltered we now know Murray's girlfriend's name. Her name is Morgan LeMasters and...
NFLchatsports.com

Tannenbaum Says Roethlisberger Is ‘Worst Quarterback’ In AFC North Division; Steelers Will Be Last

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum doesn’t think the Pittsburgh Steelers will repeat as AFC North champions in 2021 and his main reason for thinking that is the same reason, he gave last August. Basically, Mike Tannenbaum believes Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be the main reason why the team fails to repeat as AFC North champions in 2021. Tannenbaum even went as far as to say once again that Roethlisberger is the worst quarterback in the division entering 2021.
NBAcapitolbroadcasting.com

Single-Game Tickets for Remaining 2021 Bulls Home Games on

Tickets now available for rest of the season including July 4 weekend. The Durham Bulls have announced single-game tickets for all remaining 2021 home games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park are on sale. Tickets can be purchased online at durhambulls.com or by calling 919.956.BULL. The DBAP will continue to operate...
NFLTMZ.com

NFL Rookie DeVonta Smith Buys Mom New House, 'You Are The Absolute World'

This is one of the sweetest videos you'll see today. Philadelphia Eagles rookie DeVonta Smith just thanked his mother, Christina, in a HUGE way this week -- by gifting her a new home!!. The 22-year-old Heisman winner posted footage of the big reveal to his Instagram on Thursday ... saying,...
MLBKMOV

Cardinals offering tickets to anyone who gets COVID-19 shot at Busch Stadium clinic next week

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Cardinals will be hosting another COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Busch Stadium, the team announced Tuesday. The clinic will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Monday, June 21 and Tuesday, June 22 inside the Cardinals Club. The Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be offered. Everyone vaccinated will receive two free tickets to a 2021 home game. Free parking will be offered at the Starr Lot, which is across from Gate 2.