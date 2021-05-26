Cancel
Economy

Ford boosts electric-vehicle spending to $30 billion by 2025

By Keith Naughton
MySanAntonio
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleFord shares reached a five-year high after the automaker said it's boosting spending on electric vehicles by at least 36% to $30 billion over the next four years and said that by the decade's end, four out of 10 models it sells will be battery-powered. The investment includes creating a...

www.mysanantonio.com
Mary Barra
Joe Biden
Henry Ford
#Ford F 150#Ionboost#Capital Markets Day#North American#Sk Innovation Co#Ev#General Motors Co
Ford
South Korea
Electric Vehicles
Economy
Cars
ConstructionPosted by
The Associated Press

Infrastructure spending promises boost for industry

Plans to pump money into rebuilding the nation’s roads, bridges and other infrastructure could give companies that make machinery and materials a solid foundation for growth. Caterpillar, with its heavy machinery, and construction materials company Vulcan Materials could see years of additional business as roads and bridges are rebuilt and...
CarsINFORUM

Letter: The benefits of electric vehicles

The truth of simplicity comes out through the building process of electric vehicles will soon be persuading drivers to consider buying one for greener travel in years to come. On the other side, complicated machines are within the conventional gas-guzzling vehicles that occupy most American roadways. For the positives, there are several benefits to owning an electric vehicle such as less maintenance, financial credits, no more gas stations to stop at, also lessening your carbon footprint is the longer advantage here. In time, the education and growing innovation of electric vehicles will grow and hopefully we can save our future and promote sustainable mobility through the electric vehicles that are not far off.
Detroit, MIcarfinest.com

GM, Ford locked in EV spending race

DETROIT — The long-simmering rivalry between Detroit’s two largest automakers has sparked an electric vehicle arms race that’s intensifying by the week and converting many Wall Street skeptics into believers. General Motors and Ford Motor Co. have spent much of the past year making one big-ticket EV reveal after another,...
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Ford Motor acquires electric vehicle charging company

Ford Motor brought a charging station company, Electriphi, to expand its electric vehicle brand. Ford is gearing itself as an inclusive destination for EV goods and services. The F-150 and the F-150 Lightning Pro are two of Ford’s premium EV trucks. Ford Motor acquired Electriphi, an electric vehicle (EV) fleet...
Detroit, MIwnmufm.org

GM, Ford outdo each other with electric vehicle investments

DETROIT, MI (AP)-- General Motors will raise spending on electric and autonomous vehicles and add two U.S. battery factories, as it gambles that consumers will eagerly switch from gasoline to the new technology. The announcements came as crosstown rival Ford said its entire Lincoln luxury brand lineup would be electric...
Economyphillipschevy.com

General Motors Announces Boost in Electric Vehicle Investment

Back in 2020, we were excited when General Motors announced that they would invest $20 billion in electric vehicle development. We’re even more excited now that GM has announced they’re upping that investment to $35 billion! Here at Phillips Chevrolet, we’ve already seen how great a General Motors EV can be, in the form of the Chevrolet Bolt EUV and EV and we can’t wait to see what’s next. “We are investing aggressively in a comprehensive and highly-integrated plan to make sure that GM leads in all aspects of the transformation to a more sustainable future,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “GM is targeting annual global EV sales of more than 1 million by 2025, and we are increasing our investment to scale faster because we see momentum building in the United States for electrification, along with customer demand for our product portfolio.” Phillips Chevrolet in Frankfort, Lansing, and Bradley has Illinois’ Largest Chevy Inventory, including several Bolts in stock now!
Ridgeville, SCmidfloridanewspapers.com

Volvo to boost electric vehicle production in South Carolina

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Volvo Cars will invest $118 million into its plant in Ridgeville to build Polestar 3 electric vehicles with its affiliate, Polestar Cars, company officials announced Wednesday. The Ridgefield plant now produces the Volvo S60 luxury sedan for U.S. and export markets. The Polestar 3 is the...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Electric Vehicle Checkpoint: Jim Cramer Says to Buy Ford

Lordstown Motors (RIDE) - Get Report said on Tuesday that it had firm and binding orders for the first two years of production of its pickup truck. "Currently, we have enough orders for production for '21 and '22," President Rich Schmidt said at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit, Reuters reported. "Those are firm orders we have for those two years."
EconomyCNBC

GM CEO Mary Barra on increasing spending on electric, autonomous vehicles

General Motors said on Wednesday it will increase spending on electric and autonomous vehicles to $35 billion through 2025, a 30% increase from plans announced late last year. It also said it is raising its earnings guidance for the first half of the year. CEO Mary Barra joined "Squawk on the Street" to discuss.
Economyminernews.io

Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market 2020- Share, Size, Research Report, Growth Trends, Revenue, Segmentation | Companies like – Hyundai/Kia, Tesla, BMW, Nissan, Honda, Ford, Toyota

Global Electric Vehicle Battery Recycling Market highlights the information about the dominant players industries and market, technologies, and abilities over the trends and the developments of the industries. After deep research and analysis by the experts, they also disclosed the data about the strong contenders contributing in the market growth and expansion and challenging one another in terms of demand, supply, production, value estimation, revenue, and sales.
BusinessGreen Car Reports

Rivian and VW play an important part in Ford’s electric vehicle strategy

Last month, as Ford outlined its Ford+ strategy, focused around two new fully electric platforms to debut by 2025, it provided some useful updates on why it still sees partnerships with Volkswagen and Rivian important. How do global rival VW and U.S. EV startup Rivian fit in? Hau Thai-Tang, Ford’s...
Traffictechinvestornews.com

Electric Vehicles and Regulations Should Boost Green Energy Stocks

Green energy giant TransAlta Renewables (TSX:RNW) benefits from the shift to electric transportation. The post Electric Vehicles and Regulations Should Boost Green Energy Stocks appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada. The global transportation industry is transitioning away from fossil fuels. Electric vehicles, or EVs, are taking the lead in...
Carscapecod.com

Utility Promotes Use of Electric Vehicles

HYANNIS – Cape Cod beaches have been included as stops on National Grid’s recently released EV Road Trip. The EV Road Trip is an undertaking by National Grid hoped to increase public interest in using electric vehicles. The company has invested $200 million to set up nearly 20,000 electric vehicle...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Will the Ford Maverick Be Electric?

Ford is making moves! The Ford Maverick comes equipped with a full hybrid engine or an optional EcoBoost engine. Since Ford has been investing so much in the electric vehicle revolution, it wouldn’t be a surprise if an electric Ford Maverick appeared soon. How much will the Ford Maverick truck...
Carsautoconnectedcar.com

Electric Vehicle, Battery & Charging News: Solid Power, ChargePoint, Mercedes Benz, Ford, Elctrciphi, BrightDrop, Volta, Tritium, Wabtec, GM, Xcharge, Power Integrations, Lincoln, iSun, IVECO, FPT & Nikola

In electric vehicle, battery and charging news are Solid Power, ChargePoint, Mercedes Benz, Ford, Elctrciphi, BrightDrop, Volta, Tritium, Wabtec, GM, Xcharge, Power Integrations, Lincoln, iSun, IVECO, FPT and Nikola. Solid Power Goes Public. Solid Power, Inc., an industry-leading producer of all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles, and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation...