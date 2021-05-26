Ford boosts electric-vehicle spending to $30 billion by 2025

Back in 2020, we were excited when General Motors announced that they would invest $20 billion in electric vehicle development. We’re even more excited now that GM has announced they’re upping that investment to $35 billion! Here at Phillips Chevrolet, we’ve already seen how great a General Motors EV can be, in the form of the Chevrolet Bolt EUV and EV and we can’t wait to see what’s next. “We are investing aggressively in a comprehensive and highly-integrated plan to make sure that GM leads in all aspects of the transformation to a more sustainable future,” said GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra. “GM is targeting annual global EV sales of more than 1 million by 2025, and we are increasing our investment to scale faster because we see momentum building in the United States for electrification, along with customer demand for our product portfolio.” Phillips Chevrolet in Frankfort, Lansing, and Bradley has Illinois’ Largest Chevy Inventory, including several Bolts in stock now!