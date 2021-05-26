Cancel
Mickelson, Brady taking on DeChambeau, Rodgers in The Match

By Mike Alessandrini
theScore
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo superstar quarterbacks will participate in the 2021 edition of The Match, the PGA TOUR announced Wednesday. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady will take on Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers on July 6. Last year's head-to-head tournament saw Mickelson and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passer lose by one to Tiger...

www.thescore.com
