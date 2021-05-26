IN Series To Premiere ‘Boheme in the Heights’

The series premiere of Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story sets the stage effectively, introducing viewers to the six major characters of the Stephen King novel on which this production is based. With a dreamy, surreal tone, director Pablo Larraín navigates an introduction to a story about who owns intangible things like memory, passion, and creativity. Does art belong to the artist or the reader? The 2006 novel was one of King’s most personal, which is why he has chosen to adapt it himself, but it’s also one of his most unusual. There are no killer clowns in sewers or haunted old hotels in Lisey’s Story. It’s about connections, art, fandom, and mortality — not the easiest subjects for a prestige miniseries. However, the premiere is effectively moody and very impressive in its craft. Will it build more momentum and urgency to hold viewers more tightly? It doesn’t need to now, but it will soon.