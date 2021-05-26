Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

IN Series To Premiere ‘Boheme in the Heights’

By Francisco Salazar
operawire.com
 16 days ago

IN Series has announced the premiere the opera film, “Boheme in the Heights.”. The animated, Spanish-language, Afro-LatinX reimagining of Puccini’s classic opera will premiere on Thursday, May 27, at 7:00 pm on INVISION: The Logan Operahouse Without Walls. The film was created by young Baltimore animators and set in Washington,...

operawire.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia Heights#Washington Dc#In The Heights#Opera#Cesar#Series Premiere#Classic Theatre#Classic Music#Series Production#Film Production#Afro#Invision#Source Theatre#Music Director#Spring#14th Street#Fall#Dc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
ComicsPosted by
iHeartRadio

The BeatBuds' Animated Series To Premiere On Nickelodeon on June 7

Children's music duo The BeatBuds have been animated! The band, also known to fans as Jonny and Matty, can now be viewed in cartoon form. Co-produced by Scooter Braun's SB Projects, the brand-new animated preschool series, The BeatBuds, Let's Jam!, is based on the duo's popular YouTube videos and music, and premieres on Monday, June 7 at 9am (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon. Over the ten-episode series, Jonny and Matty go on some musical adventures as they make their way to their big concert, The BeatBASH, and features an original song in each episode. In the premiere, they even end up in outer space!
MoviesPosted by
North Dallas Gazette

In the Heights

Once upon a time, in Nueva York, the streets of Washington Heights were paved with Latinx residents who dreamed of a better life. That’s the premise of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical In the Heights by Lin-Manuel Miranda. That same spirit propels this over-the top screen adaptation. It’s entertaining, jubilant but doesn’t exhibit the same absolute genius of Miranda’s Hamilton.
Moviesz-lane.com

‘In the Heights’ Premiere Celebrates the Neighborhood That Started It All

At the Plaza de las Americas in Washington Heights, fruit and vegetable vendors usually sell produce until dusk. But on Wednesday, it was transformed into a replica of any other block in the neighborhood. There was a mock bodega, decorated with three Dominican flags that hung from an awning, a faux fire hydrant and a plastic fruit stand. Underneath the entire set ran a yellow carpet.
MoviesPopculture

'In the Heights' Cast Talk 'Full of Life' Characters Amid Musical's Theatrical Debut, HBO Max Premiere (Exclusive)

The highly-anticipated musical In The Heights is out in theaters and available on HBO Max today and not only have the fans been waiting to see it, but the cast members have been waiting to share their work for quite some time now. The vibrant film brings a Broadway production straight to the big screen and into the homes of many, giving viewers all the feels. During a sitdown with PopCulture.com, cast members, including Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Gregory Diaz IV, the actors detailed why they chose to hop on board of the Quiara Alegría Hudes adapted, Jon M. Chu-directed and Lin Manuel Miranda musical project and how excited they are for this moment.
Religionyourvalley.net

Teen singing duo opens summer concert series at Bellevue Heights

The first of five Summer Sundae Sunday concerts at Bellevue Heights Church is Sunday, June 20 and will feature the vocal talents of Connor Simpson and Natalie Mason. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. in the church worship center and everyone is invited to attend. Admission is free. Connor...
Theater & DanceWJLA

New musical by DC composer 'Grace' coming to the Ford's Theatre

'Grace' is a new American musical about food and family by DC-raised composer Nolan Williams Jr. Its world premiere will be at historic Ford's Theatre in 2022. Williams, who by his own admission cannot and does not cook - dove deep into research on Black culinary food traditions after a curiosity sparked by learning about tea cakes while working on another musical project – and he was hooked. As he dug in on his research, he says, the culinary history started singing to him. That’s how he came up with ideas for songs for the show, like “Potlikker,” “Black Eyed Peas” and “Chicken Ramen Noodles and Cherry Kool-Aid.”
TV SeriesVulture

Sweet Tooth Series-Premiere Recap: Into the Wild

Turns out pandemic entertainment is much more appealing when it’s about an adorable deer boy. Netflix’s Sweet Tooth, an adaptation of the Vertigo Comics series written and drawn by Jeff Lemire, follows a 10-year-old deer-human, Gus (Christian Convery), as he makes his way through a world ravaged by two simultaneous, potentially connected crises: A virus has killed off most of the earth’s population, and all new births are half-human hybrids. Gus has lived his entire life in a secluded cabin in Yellowstone National Park, protected by his Pubba (Will Forte), who fled society before its total collapse. A charming coming-of-age story wrapped in postapocalyptic tragedy, Sweet Tooth manages to address its horrific circumstances with tenderness and warmth, inviting viewers to settle into Gus’s home before he triumphantly leaves it.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

‘In the Heights’ Premiere: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos Urge People to “Feel the Vibrations” in Movie Theaters

Jon M. Chu's big-screen adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical kicked off the 2021 Tribeca Festival on Wednesday evening. Outside the United Palace Theater in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood sat a bright yellow carpet lit up by not just a scorching sun and 90-degree temperatures, but a collection of actors and filmmakers buzzing about what they think is the ideal film to bring back the moviegoing experience: In the Heights.
TV & VideosGeekTyrant

IN THE HEIGHTS Star Melissa Barrera to Lead Survival Drama Series BREATHE at Netflix

Melissa Barrera, star of the upcoming musical movie adaptation of In the Heights, has signed on to lead the survival drama series Breathe at Netflix. The series was ordered at the streamer back in February. Barrera will star as Liv, “a razor-sharp Manhattan attorney who finds herself profoundly out of her comfort zone when her small plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness and she must battle for survival.”
Theater & DanceMacomb Daily

Met Opera showcases updated productions in weekend streams

The Metropolitan Opera finishes its "Changing the Scene: Updated Settings for Classic Opera" week with three streaming productions: Thomas Ades' "The Tempest" from 2012 on Friday, June 11; Verdi's "Falstaff" from 2013 on Saturday, June 12; and a 2018 version of Mozart's "Cosi fan tutte" set in Coney Island on Sunday, June 13. All 7:30 p.m. via metopera.org.
Books & LiteratureVulture

Lisey’s Story Series-Premiere Recap: Sometimes Dead Is Better

The series premiere of Apple TV+’s Lisey’s Story sets the stage effectively, introducing viewers to the six major characters of the Stephen King novel on which this production is based. With a dreamy, surreal tone, director Pablo Larraín navigates an introduction to a story about who owns intangible things like memory, passion, and creativity. Does art belong to the artist or the reader? The 2006 novel was one of King’s most personal, which is why he has chosen to adapt it himself, but it’s also one of his most unusual. There are no killer clowns in sewers or haunted old hotels in Lisey’s Story. It’s about connections, art, fandom, and mortality — not the easiest subjects for a prestige miniseries. However, the premiere is effectively moody and very impressive in its craft. Will it build more momentum and urgency to hold viewers more tightly? It doesn’t need to now, but it will soon.
TV SeriesThe Ringer

‘Loki’ Series Premiere Instant Reactions

The wait is over—Loki is finally here! Charles and Van share their instant thoughts and reactions to the epic season premiere (04:48). They also talk about some of the newest MCU characters the show introduces and how well it can carry the story over the rest of the season (25:58).