The Crossing Releases ‘Obligations’ Film

By David Salazar
operawire.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crossing has released a new film “Obligations.”. The work, created by Brett Snodgrass and featuring music by Paul Fowler and text by Layli Long Soldier, was recorded at home by artists in isolation. This is the company’s third collaboration with Snodgrass and the four work that Fowler has composed for the ensemble.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Fowler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film#Heaven And Earth#The Crossing#Press Releases#Obligations#Artists#Color#Symbols#Collaboration#Spring#Isolation#Text#New Day#Company#Healing
