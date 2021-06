Deborah Bussière has been appointed to serve as the inaugural chief marketing officer (CMO) of Grayscale Investments LLC, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday (June 10). Bussière worked as the global chief marketing officer at Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. in the past. Grayscale had $53 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of mid-May. The firm provides over-the-counter funds concentrated on bitcoin, among other cryptos. Bussière’s executive appointment comes as digital currencies have become front and center more than in the past. They were recently the topic featured in a “Saturday Night Live” skit in May in which Elon Musk was featured.