CHICAGO — Jonathan Castañeda tells WGN he bought a kayak at the beginning of the pandemic after losing his job as a Chicago restaurant worker. He hasn’t held a job since. But Castañeda says he’s found a new love: a kayak and the waters of Chicagoland. Mostly living off of his savings, Castañeda says he has now logged over 1,000 hours on the waters — and has no plans to go back into the restaurant business.