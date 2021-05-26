'Pokemon Legends: Arceus' receives January release date

May 26 (UPI) -- The Pokemon Company announced on Wednesday that new video game Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28.

The company also stated that remakes Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are coming to the Switch on Nov. 19.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl from 2006, when it was originally released for the Nintendo DS.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes place in the past inside the Sinnoh region. Pokemon during this time lived in wild and harsh environments.

Players will be tasked with completing the region's first Pokedex in a brand-new adventures that happens before the ideas of a Pokemon Trainer or Pokemon League. Players will be able to select from using Rowlet, Cyndaquil or Oshawott to begin their journey.