'Pokemon Legends: Arceus' receives January release date

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUOYl_0aC4RhWU00

May 26 (UPI) -- The Pokemon Company announced on Wednesday that new video game Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on the Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28.

The company also stated that remakes Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are coming to the Switch on Nov. 19.

Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are remakes of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl from 2006, when it was originally released for the Nintendo DS.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes place in the past inside the Sinnoh region. Pokemon during this time lived in wild and harsh environments.

Players will be tasked with completing the region's first Pokedex in a brand-new adventures that happens before the ideas of a Pokemon Trainer or Pokemon League. Players will be able to select from using Rowlet, Cyndaquil or Oshawott to begin their journey.

Washington, DC
United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
