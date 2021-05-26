Fire collapses roof at Selden funeral home

A New York City Fire Department fire truck. (Maria Cantu/Unsplash)

(SELDEN, N.Y.) A fire broke out at a Long Island funeral home Tuesday night, practically destroying the building before being brought under control, according to the Selden Fire Department.

Around 11 p.m., a family living in an apartment above the Giove Funeral Home in Selden was awoken by their two dogs barking frantically. They saw smoke and fire in the apartment and immediately fled, escaping uninjured.

Firefighters from six departments responded after receiving a tip about the fire from a passing Selden ambulance. They were able to bring the blaze under control and extinguish it in about an hour.

No injuries were reported, though all the firefighters were forced to leave the building at one point due to a partial roof collapse.

The Selden Fire Department didn't report what started the fire, but it noted that employees of the funeral home had just left and come back to remove a funeral casket to a safe location in the building.