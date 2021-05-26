Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

CNN boss Jeff Zucker tells concerned staffers Chris Cuomo's on-air apology was good enough

By Jessica Chasmar
Washington Times
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN President Jeff Zucker on Tuesday reportedly told concerned staffers that anchor Chris Cuomo “is human” and that his on-air apology for personally advising his older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was sufficient. According to multiple reports, during a town-hall meeting with staff, Mr. Zucker said he understood the...

www.washingtontimes.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Chris Cuomo
Person
Rick Santorum
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Republican#Native American#The Daily Beast#The Washington Post#Democratic#The Post#Mr Zucker#Cnn Staffers#Anchor Chris Cuomo#Mr Cuomo#Concerned Staffers#Gov Cuomo#Governor#Close Relationship#Assault#Punishment#Disciplinary Action#Multiple Reports#Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Fox News

CNN's Chris Cuomo suggests connection between Tulsa massacre and Republican election bills

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo attempted Tuesday to draw a connection between Republican election reform bills across the country and the 1921 mass murder of Black people in Tulsa. The left-wing host made the comparison while citing a line from President Biden's Tuesday speech commemorating the 100-year anniversary of the Oklahoma killings, in which the latter described the attack as "an act of hate and domestic terrorism with a through-line that exists today, still."
CelebritiesOk Magazine

'I Cannot Imagine A World In Which Anybody In Journalism Thinks That That Was Appropriate': Jake Tapper Slams Chris Cuomo For Allegedly Advising Brother Andrew On Harassment Claims

CNN anchor Jack Tapper isn't holding back how he feels about his fellow CNN anchor Chris Cuomo and his recent on-air apology amid his conflicting relationship with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Article continues below advertisement. Last week, a red-faced Chris apologized on Cuomo Prime Time after it...
New York City, NYNew York Post

CNN’s Jake Tapper rips into Chris Cuomo for advising brother Andrew

CNN star Jake Tapper ripped TV colleague Chris Cuomo for secretly strategizing with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, over the explosive sex-harassment allegations against the governor. “I cannot imagine a world in which anybody in journalism thinks that that was appropriate,’’ Tapper told the New York Times in...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Jake Tapper Concedes: Chris Cuomo Put CNN ‘In a Bad Spot’

CNN lead anchor Jake Tapper became the latest top talent at the network to criticize fellow host Chris Cuomo for how he handled recent scandals surrounding his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “I cannot imagine a world in which anybody in journalism thinks that that was appropriate,” Tapper said...
CelebritiesAmerican Thinker

Tapper vs. Cuomo: CNN's finest vie over which hypocrite is the biggest

Several days into a scandal, CNN pot Jake Tapper is calling CNN kettle Chris Cuomo very, very, black. CNN's Jake Tapper has slammed colleague Chris Cuomo for joining strategy calls advising his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo on how to respond to sexual harassment allegations. Tapper - who is widely seen...
CelebritiesArkansas Online

OPINION | ERIK WEMPLE: Tapper also objects to Chris Cuomo's actions

CNN anchor Jake Tapper agrees with the criticism that his colleague, prime-time anchor Chris Cuomo, screwed up. Boy, does he agree. "I cannot imagine a world in which anybody in journalism thinks that that was appropriate," said Tapper on Kara Swisher's New York Times podcast. "And he said, Chris, in his apology that he delivered on air, said that he put us in a bad spot. And I would also agree with that."
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Jake Tapper backs criticism of his CNN colleague Chris Cuomo

Tapper was asked on a New York Times podcast about Cuomo's apology for advising his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, on his sexual harassment scandal. “I cannot imagine a world in which anybody in journalism thinks that that was appropriate,” said Tapper. “And he said, Chris, in his apology that he delivered on air, said that he put us in a bad spot. And I would also agree with that.”
New York City, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Watch Chris Cuomo wear a mask alone while riding in his convertible

One of the biggest maskholes of the COVID-19 pandemic has been CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo. This week, the New York Post ripped Cuomo for wearing a face mask while riding in his convertible…alone. It is the epitome of liberal virtue signaling. Cuomo is the baby brother of embattled New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The photo above is a screen capture from photos taken by and release by the New York Post in the video shared to Rumble below.
PoliticsPosted by
Primetimer

CNN president Jeff Zucker giving Chris Cuomo no punishment was a classic move: To capitalize on some behind-the-scenes drama by turning it into programming

Zucker's decision to have Cuomo apologize on-air for giving advice to his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, instead of punishing him "tracked with CNN’s by now well-established policy of how to deal with the roiling, inherent conflict of the Cuomo brother dynamic — essentially by embracing it," explain The Washington Post's Sarah Ellison and Jeremy Barr. Cuomo, as they point out, leads CNN's No. 1 show. In fact, Cuomo Prime Time attracted more viewers in the coveted 25-to-54 demographic for the first three months of the year. Ellison and Barr report that Cuomo spent a day last week workshopping his apology, going through nearly 10 drafts before landing on a statement that cast himself as “family first, job second.” "The apology appeased some at CNN, who considered it heartfelt and unusual, given Cuomo’s typically aggressive style," report Ellison and Barr. "For others, 'it was a band-aid on a bullet hole,” as one on-air CNN personality called it.'" Meanwhile, during Tuesday's CNN town hall meeting, Zucker defended his decision not to suspend Cuomo. “I didn’t think taking him off the air for a week or two made any sense,” Zucker said. “It was more important to be honest and transparent. I’m not surprised Chris had conversations with his brother. Who wouldn’t? Where he screwed up was doing that in the presence of his brothers’ aides.” ALSO: The only reason Cuomo may be off the hook is because CNN is just as responsible for his infractions as he is.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Obama Bros trash CNN for giving Cuomo a pass on advising brother: 'They are about money and ratings and power'

Former staffers for former President Barack Obama criticized CNN this week for giving embattled anchor Chris Cuomo a pass for his latest scandal. During their Monday episode of Pod Save America, former Obama advisers Jon Favreau and Tommy Vietor noted the lack of accountability Cuomo faced after it was revealed he participated in political strategy sessions with his brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., on how to handle sexual harassment allegations.
PoliticsAdWeek

Jeff Zucker Says Chris Cuomo ‘Made a Mistake’ By Joining Strategy Calls With New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

During a CNN town hall with staffers, the first since the WarnerMedia-Discovery merger was announced last week, WarnerMedia News and Sports chairman Jeff Zucker was asked why Cuomo Primetime anchor Chris Cuomo wasn’t disciplined for participating in strategy sessions with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, and his aides on how the governor should respond to allegations of sexual harassment.
Entertainmentmediaite.com

CNN Head Jeff Zucker Addresses Chris Cuomo’s ‘Unique’ Situation in Leaked Comments to Staffers: He is ‘Human’ and ‘Made A Mistake’

CNN president Jeff Zucker spoke to staffers concerned about revelations that host Chris Cuomo participated in strategy calls with his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, along with aides to the governor, about how the governor should respond to the growing number of sexual misconduct allegations against him. Chris Cuomo...
TV & Videosmediaite.com

Fox’s Outnumbered Sets Fire to CNN Over Chris Cuomo, Rick Santorum Debacles

On Fox News’s Outnumbered on Monday, the panel of co-hosts (with one notable exception) went straight fire on CNN over recent public debacles featuring the prominent face of the network Chris Cuomo and the now ex-political contributor Rick Santorum. Emily Compagno introduced the segment, painting the firing of Santorum and...