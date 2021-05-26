Milt Peterson, legendary Greater Washington developer, has died
Milt Peterson, the legendary Greater Washington developer behind the likes of Fair Lakes, Burke Centre, National Harbor and downtown Silver Spring, has died. He was 85. The founder of the Peterson Cos., likely to sit on the Mount Rushmore of D.C.-area real estate icons, passed away Wednesday morning of natural causes at his home, surrounded by family, a spokeswoman for the Fair Lakes-based real estate company said.www.bizjournals.com