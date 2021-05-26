Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Milt Peterson, legendary Greater Washington developer, has died

By Michael Neibauer
Posted by 
Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Milt Peterson, the legendary Greater Washington developer behind the likes of Fair Lakes, Burke Centre, National Harbor and downtown Silver Spring, has died. He was 85. The founder of the Peterson Cos., likely to sit on the Mount Rushmore of D.C.-area real estate icons, passed away Wednesday morning of natural causes at his home, surrounded by family, a spokeswoman for the Fair Lakes-based real estate company said.

www.bizjournals.com
Washington Business Journal

Washington Business Journal

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
149K+
Views
ABOUT

The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/washington
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Business
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Clark
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairfax County Parkway#Prince George#Cos#George Mason University#University Of Washington#Greater Washington#The Peterson Cos#Laurick Development Corp#The Hazel Peterson Cos#Planning Research Corp#Foulger Pratt#Circle Management#Rio Washingtonian#Mgm National Harbor#Commonwealth Center#Rotc#Middlebury College#Flint Hill School#Petersons#Franklin Farm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Royals
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
Washington Business Journal

StarKist inks Northern Virginia lease for new HQ

Charlie the Tuna is swimming south to Reston. StarKist Co., which announced late last month it would leave Pittsburgh for Greater Washington, said it has signed a lease for 24,000 square feet at 1875 Explorer St. in Reston Town Center, where its headquarters will create 83 jobs once it opens in April 2022. The tuna giant is investing $3.6 million in the relocation to the building, owned by Boston Properties. It had considered sites in Maryland as well as part of its search.
BusinessPosted by
Washington Business Journal

Renovated office building near Franklin Square lands major lease

Software company Enovational Corp. has inked a 97,000-square-foot lease near Franklin Square in downtown D.C. The software company will take the top six floors of the 12-story Aleck building at 1400 L St. NW, relocating from 1101 K St. NW. The circa-1980s Aleck building, owned by Bethesda's The Meridian Group, was the subject of a recently completed a $20 million renovation aimed at bringing in larger tenants who want shared space. Vlad Enache, CEO of Enovational, said the company wanted an updated, purpose-built space with amenities.
Alexandria, VAPosted by
Washington Business Journal

Alexandria’s Potomac River power plant is finally set to be redeveloped. Here’s a rare look inside.

What does it take to redevelop a shuttered coal-fired power plant into a vibrant new neighborhood? Quite a bit of persistence, at the very least. There are environmental issues to grapple with, a tangled web of easements to navigate, an alphabet soup’s worth of state and federal agencies to work with and, of course, a complex entitlement process to manage. But even with all those hurdles to clear, executives at Hilco Redevelopment Partners believe the opportunity in Alexandria is too good to pass up.
Richmond, VAPosted by
Washington Business Journal

The fight is far from over

In many ways, Team Excel, a Richmond startup that uses gamification to encourage student success, is having a breakout year. The company was a grand prize winner at the 2021 Center Street Pitch Competition, and it was one of 10 early-stage companies accepted into the spring 2021 Lighthouse Labs accelerator program.
BusinessPosted by
Washington Business Journal

Lighthouse Labs closes out milestone 10th cohort with demo day

Lighthouse Labs wrapped up its milestone 10th cohort with pitches from each of the participating startups. This year's cohort included four Richmond-based startups: EDai, Grantable, Team Excel and lokii, as well as Koda Health, of Houston, Texas; Lumify Care, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; HUED, of Washington, D.C.; Interstride, of Austin, Texas; Bold Xchange, of St. Louis, Missouri; and Frameworq, of Birmingham, Alabama.
Georgetown, DCPosted by
Washington Business Journal

Georgetown home with ties to Jacqueline Kennedy, Averell Harriman hits the market

A Georgetown home with ties to Jacqueline Kennedy and a host of political and cultural bigwigs has hit the market for the first time in nearly a quarter century. The residence at 3038 N St. NW, built around 1800 and once known as the Riggs-Riley House for its earliest owners, Romulus Riggs and Joshua and Mary Anna Riley, served as the temporary home for Kennedy and her two children following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. It is being listed for $10 million by Michael Rankin of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
EconomyPosted by
Washington Business Journal

My Story: Stephanie Turner

Editor’s note: “My Story” is where business executives share their personal and professional backgrounds and journeys that have made them who they are, in their own candid words, from the challenges of confronting stereotypes to the glory in overcoming them. Amid calls for racial justice, we can only make real change with greater awareness and understanding — and the ability to learn from each other’s experiences.
RestaurantsWashington City Paper

How to Be a Better Customer When Restaurants Fully Reopen in D.C.

In a move that startled the D.C. hospitality industry, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on May 10 that restaurants and bars could dramatically increase their seating capacities starting this Friday. The new mayor’s order, issued today, makes some tweaks. Starting on May 21 at 5 a.m., both restaurants and taverns/bars can...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Washington, DCarchitectmagazine.com

National Museum of Women in the Arts to Undergo Significant Renovation

The following is a press release from the National Museum of Women in Arts, in Washington, D.C., announcing its plans for a comprehensive renovation of its 1908 Classical Revival structure. To accommodate the renovation, which will be lead by Baltimore-based Sandra Vicchio & Associates, the museum will close to the public for approximately two years beginning on Aug. 9.
Visual ArtWashington Post

How artists Rex Delafkaran and Nancy Daly would spend a perfect day in D.C.

In D.C. Dream Day, we ask our favorite people in the area to tell us how they would spend a perfect day in the District. Social media makes it easier than ever to find cool art, but your search shouldn’t stop at your phone. You’ll miss places such as a new project located in Park View — named But, Also — that exhibits original works for purchase from local artists. Besides offering creators more means to make money, co-founders and artists Nancy Daly and Rex Delafkaran want to make art accessible to those who might feel intimidated by expensive galleries.
Washington, DCFalls Church News-Press

Cicadas Sightings All Around F.C.

SPOTTED coming out of the ground near you are the beloved Brood X cicadas. Every 17 years, they emerge from their soil in the Washington, D.C. region (and elsewhere) to find new admirers, such as Gwen Young pictured here.