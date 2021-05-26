Milt Peterson, legendary Greater Washington developer, has died

What does it take to redevelop a shuttered coal-fired power plant into a vibrant new neighborhood? Quite a bit of persistence, at the very least. There are environmental issues to grapple with, a tangled web of easements to navigate, an alphabet soup’s worth of state and federal agencies to work with and, of course, a complex entitlement process to manage. But even with all those hurdles to clear, executives at Hilco Redevelopment Partners believe the opportunity in Alexandria is too good to pass up.