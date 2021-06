Within three weeks, the number of “black fungus” infections in India, most commonly affecting covid-19 patients, increased by 150%. So far, the country has registered a total of 31,216 cases and 2,109 deaths due to this condition, adding additional pressure on the country’s health system, which is fighting a growing wave of patients with covid-19, collects NDTV. According to the authorities, the increase in numbers is due, in part, to the serious shortage of the drug amphotericin B that is used to treat affected patients.