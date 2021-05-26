Cancel
Maine State

BHS Student Wins 2021 Maine Stockholm Junior Water Prize

By rphinney
bangorschools.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Virginia “Ginny” Hunt who won the Maine Stockholm Junior Water Prize! Ginny’s winning research on microplastics in the Penobscot watershed moves her on to compete in nationals in June.

bangorhigh.bangorschools.net
