Roundup: Graduation ceremonies
The end of the 2020-21 school year is upon us and it’s graduation time. One local graduation ceremony was held Sunday at Burr Oak Community Schools. Thirteen seniors graduated. Among them were valedictorian Hanna Poley and co-salutatorians Cynthia Gutierrez and Paige Poley. Each spoke at the ceremony. Other speakers included Chad VanDosen for baccalaureate and graduation speaker Mrs. Rita Currier-Ultz. Mrs. Cindy Hernandez presented awards and diplomas were presented by Superintendent Kristina Owens and board of education president Ryan Root.www.sturgisjournal.com