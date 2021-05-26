Cancel
Utica, NY

Woman Barricaded In Home Prompts Lock Down at Utica School

Jefferson Elementary School in Utica was placed on lockdown this morning as police negotiated with a woman who had barricaded herself inside a nearby home. That's according to Utica Police officials who say officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Utica Road for a domestic related menacing complaint. Officers say when they arrived, a female suspect locked herself inside the home and was threatening to harm herself and others.

