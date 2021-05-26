Woman Barricaded In Home Prompts Lock Down at Utica School

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a Utica man for allegedly threatening a female victim with a firearm in a residence in Whitesboro. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says early in the morning on Saturday, May 15th the Oneida County 911 Center received a call from a female victim stating that she had just been threatened with a gun. Oneida County officials say the individual who allegedly threatened the victim was 28-year-old Shai McBride of Utica. Officials say a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) was issued. The BOLO informed any and all law enforcement the description of a vehicle and that the driver may be armed.