Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Joe Biden Opens Up California Coast To Offshore Wind

slashdot.org
 16 days ago

They could be much better. Vertical axis wind turbines are much quieter and can be design to not kill birds. A sound design would look like sails on the horizon, artfully painted, and the community reminded they are helping save the planet, a smart design will be fine and being vertical axis they can be much closer together so more can be done with those platforms (aquaculture and desalination both extremely important at this time and as a bonus a massive carbon sink), the right design, no problem, just nee.

slashdot.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Offshore Wind#Wind Energy#Wind Power#Water Desalination#Wind Farms#Util 1#Central California#Sea Level Desalination#Off Shore#Sails#Plants#Generators#Surplus Energy#Excess Power Capacity#Energy Recovery#Birds#Irrigate Crops#Demand#Cities#Sound Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Biden-Harris Administration Proposes Competitive Lease Sale for Offshore Wind Development for New York & New Jersey

WASHINGTON — In support of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of installing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, the Department of the Interior today announced a proposed sale for offshore wind development on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) in the New York Bight – an area of shallow waters between Long Island and the New Jersey coast. This would be the first competitive offshore wind lease sale for the Biden-Harris administration. The proposed lease areas have the potential to unlock over 7 gigawatts of offshore wind energy, powering more than 2.6 million homes and supporting thousands of new jobs.
Energy Industrywtvy.com

Feds look for offshore wind farm developers in Gulf of Mexico

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The federal government is looking for companies interested in building renewable energy operations on the Gulf Coast and creating jobs in the area. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management will publish a request for interest in the Federal Register on Friday, June 11 to assess interest in potential offshore wind development in the Gulf of Mexico.
Industrythelog.com

Fishing Industry Responds to Offshore Wind Announcements

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA— On May 25 the Pacific Coast Federation of Fishermen’s Association released a statement opposing the federal and state government’s push to expedite the process of producing offshore wind energy off the. California coast. The Biden-Harris administration released a statement on May 25 sharing that the Departments of the...
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

RenewEconomy launches Offshore Wind Farm Map of Australia

By Giles Parkinson RenewEconomy launches its Offshore Wind Farm Map of Australia, the latest in a series of important map references for clean energy technology. The post RenewEconomy launches Offshore Wind Farm Map of Australia appeared first on RenewEconomy. For more great articles: Renew Economy.
Greenville, NCWITN

Governor Cooper commits state to offshore wind power

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Governor Cooper signed an executive order Wednesday, committing North Carolina to offshore wind power as the state moves towards a clean energy economy. The executive order goes over the economic and environmental benefits of offshore wind. Over the next 15 years or so, you may see more...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

Interior Gauging Interest in Gulf of Mexico Wind Power

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Joe Biden's administration wants to know whether offshore wind companies want to move into the Gulf of Mexico. The agency that oversees offshore leases will publish a request for interest Friday in the Federal Register, for areas off Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Alabama, the Interior Department said Tuesday.
Energy Industrywindtech-international.com

USA to explore offshore wind potential in the Gulf of Mexico

The US Department of the Interior has announced its intent to assess potential opportunities to advance clean energy development on the Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf (OCS). The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will publish a Request for Interest (RFI) in the Federal Register on Friday, June 11...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

BOEM kickstarts Gulf of Mexico offshore wind drive

The US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will host its first Gulf of Mexico task force meeting next week to discuss offshore wind energy development on the Outer Continental Shelf. The task force is a non-decisional intergovernmental group created to coordinate federal, state, local and...
Energy Industrywindpowermonthly.com

Norway to open more sites for offshore wind development

The Norwegian government plans to identify new areas for offshore wind development, energy minister Tina Bru told the Floating Wind 2021 conference in Haugesund in the south-west of the country. Norway’s Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) will lead the process. It is expected to take two years to identify...
Energy IndustrySalem News

Baker, guvs urge Biden to keep offshore wind a priority

BOSTON — Gov. Charlie Baker and governors from eight other states poised to benefit environmentally and economically from the emerging offshore wind sector sent President Joe Biden a letter on Friday outlining their thoughts and recommendations for keeping the momentum going in the fledgling field. Biden's administration has moved quickly...
Maine Stateharvardpolitics.com

Lobstermen Protest Offshore Wind in the Gulf of Maine

I’m from Maine, and I return every time I can. I’m not from the coast, but my cousins are, and boiled lobster is the standard at any summer gathering. I remember my lobsterman cousin pulling up in his pickup with two big Styrofoam coolers packed full of bugs. I would hang out with my uncles as they stood around the steaming pots in the garage, grabbing lobsters with claws waving and gingerly dropping them into the boiling water, pulling them back out bright red and ready to eat. I’d carry the loaded trays to the table, set with dishes of butter and paper plates, and listen to them chatter about the price of lobster as the sun went down over the lake, outlining those classic jagged pines. The air cooled enough for my aunt to fetch me an old sweatshirt from the camp, and mosquitoes thickened around my ankles.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Biden admin hopes to take on 500 maintenance projects next year | Biden bolsters push for offshore wind | RNC fireworks caused over $42K in damage to National Mall

IT’S THURSDAY!!! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com, and follow her on Twitter:@RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com, and follow him on Twitter:@BudryckZack. Today we’re talking about the Biden administration’s hope to take...
Providence, RINew Haven Register

Offshore wind farm gets approval from coastal regulators

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island coastal regulators have given a proposed wind farm off the state's coast critical approval over the objections of the fishing industry and some environmentalists. The vote Wednesday by the Rhode Island Coastal Resources Management Council in favor of the South Fork Wind Farm moves...
Humboldt County, CANorth Coast Journal

Offshore Wind Gusts Forward

After years of anticipation, the prospect of creating a floating wind farm off the coast of Humboldt County, generating clean energy and economic growth, took a significant step forward last week. Gov. Gavin Newsom joined Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other federal officials to announce an agreement that will allow...
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

Robots, renewables, and the future of offshore wind

Over $16 billion is expected to be spent on global offshore renewable energy infrastructure in the next decade. This involves creating 2.5 million kilometres of global submarine cables by 2030. Installing these cables requires ploughing the seabed and putting concrete mattresses down as a base for them. This process is...