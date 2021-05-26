Georges St-Pierre Explains Why The Paul Brothers Are So Successful

For years, Georges St-Pierre dominated the Welterweight division within the UFC, but following his retirement from mixed martial arts, the fighter has moved on to another entertainment-fueled passion. St-Pierre has fully committed to acting in recent years, and with his Batroc reprisal in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it stands to reason that his future film and TV prospects will only increase. Of course, some fans may wonder if the athlete has ever considered a career run within the WWE, a company many past MMA fighters have turned to in addition to acting. Nobody should get any hopes up, though.