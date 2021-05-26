Automated Liquid Handling SystemsMarket Overview by Industry Chain Information, Upstream Raw Materials & Downstream Industry 2017 – 2026

EC Healthcare (the Company, which together with its subsidiaries is referred to as the Group, SEHK stock code: 2138), the largest non-hospital medical group in Hong Kong* and China Medical System Holdings Limited (the CMS, SEHK stock code: 867), jointly announce that the Group and a subsidiary of the CMS entered into a memorandum in relation to the strategiccollaboration, including but not limited to setting up an aesthetic medical marketing centre for distribution and marketing of aesthetics medication and related products initially in Hong Kong , and exploring to set up an aesthetic medical training and education platform for registered practitioners, and further exploring the formation of a nationwide aesthetic medical doctor partnership business platform.