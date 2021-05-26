Automated Liquid Handling SystemsMarket Overview by Industry Chain Information, Upstream Raw Materials & Downstream Industry 2017 – 2026
Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market- Overview. Automation is one of the emerging trends in the life science applications. Automation is generally preferred in the research labs to reduce human intervention in repetitive and tedious tasks. Liquid handlers are being used on a large scale in the science labs. The automated liquid handling system is largely used during the manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. Hence, automated liquid handling system manufacturers are focusing on producing easy-to-use and convenient product.nysenasdaqlive.com