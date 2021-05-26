Cancel
Semiconductors Index: Bull/Bear Tug-O-War At Important Price Resistance

By Chris Kimble
seeitmarket.com
 16 days ago

The resurgence in the stock market over the past year has been tech driven, as the COVID work-from-home theme picked up pace and shutdowns forced people to order goods and services online. But lately, tech stocks have started to lose some steam and investors should take note. Today’s chart highlights...

www.seeitmarket.com
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Slips As These 2 Key Stocks Weigh; Nasdaq Aims For Big Weekly Gain

Stocks were mixed midday Friday, as the Nasdaq edged higher but Caterpillar and Johnson & Johnson pressured the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones industrials dipped 0.2%, the S&P 500 was slightly lower and the Nasdaq was up 0.1% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, up 0.6%. Volume was lower on both exchanges vs. the same time Thursday.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Up 130 Points As Stock Market Rallies; S&P 500 Aims For New Closing High

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was gaining traction midday Thursday, after giving up the bulk of an early 300-point gain. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced 0.5% each, while the Dow Jones industrials added 0.4% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000, down 0.7%, lagged. Volume was lower on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Bulls Defending an Important Level, Will $2,500 Hold?

ETH/USD – ETH Falls Beneath Ascending Triangle. Key Support Levels: $2470, $2330, $2200. Key Resistance Levels: $2700, $2890, $3000. ETH fell beneath an ascending triangle pattern tracking over the past fortnight after dropping to $2600 on Monday. It fell beneath the lower boundary (dashed line) and continued until support was established around the $2500 level.
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls defend the critical 1.0760 resistance level

AUD/NZD consolidates the previous day’s gain on Wednesday. Additional gains for the cross if price decisively breaks 1.0760. Oversold momentum oscillator tilts in favor of Bulls. The AUD/NZD price extends the previous day’s gains in the Asian session. The cross-currency pair posted remarkable gains on Tuesday from the lows of...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Wall Street languid as "meme stock" frenzy hogs spotlight

Wall Street stocks wavered near the starting line on Tuesday as a lack of clear market catalysts kept institutional investors on the sidelines, while retail traders kept the rally of so-called meme stocks alive. All three major U.S. stock indexes were little changed, with the S&P (.SPX) and the Dow...
Stockscalifornianewstimes.com

Trading the Meme Stocks: ContextLogic (WISH) Is a Doozy

Meme shares seem to have taken over the entire stock market. If you can’t believe it, at least you’ll agree that they’re a major topic. Every day we see More and more stocks will be added to the list. What started as a short squeeze play on GameStop (GME)- Get the report And AMC Entertainment (AMC)- Get the report A few months ago, it transformed into a whole new ball game.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Nasdaq, Small Caps Lead Stock Market As Dow Dips; This Sector Jumps

The stock market closed mainly higher Tuesday, after overcoming a morning trough. Small caps led, extending their rebound from a mid-May low. It wasn't so clear why indexes turned lower in morning trade. The stock market rebounded into afternoon trading but faded somewhat in the final hour. The S&P 500...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Litecoin Price Analysis: Litecoin bulls in deep trouble after support at 50-day SMA turns to resistance

The 50-day EMA is sloping downwards, which suggests aggressiveness from sellers. Litecoin’s monthly high for June is $197. The current price indicates the coin has shed at least 18.82% since setting the high on June 3rd. Buyers are unable to consolidate enough volumes to beat two price hurdlers at $185 and $165. The coin has been stuck between $145 and $163 on the 2-day trading chart. $165 acts as a price hurdle and support at the same time. Litecoin broke below $165 on Monday’s 24-hour close, and for the better part of Tuesday and Wednesday, the coin has been hovering below this support level. The overview of Litecoin’s market is bearish. One reason being the coin is stuck around the bottom trendline drawn on the 52-week chart during December’s price low.
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Wall Street edges higher on tech gains, 'meme' stocks rally

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (June 9): US stock indexes rose slightly in early trade on Wednesday, driven by gains in heavyweight technology stocks, although investors avoided big bets ahead of key inflation data this week and an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. Buying into so-called "meme stocks" by small-time retail investors continued, with...
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dell Leads Tech Stocks, Semiconductor Stocks Onto The IBD Breakout Stocks Index

The Innovator IBD Breakout Opportunities Index (BOUT) jumped as much as 152% from its March 2020 lows until pulling back in February of this year. The BOUT ETF is now regrouping as leading components like Dell Technologies (DELL), Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) and semiconductor stocks Applied Materials (AMAT), Lam Research (LRCX), Ultra Clean (UCTT), and Teradyne (TER) try to fashion new breakouts.
StocksEntrepreneur

Top Reopening Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Hot Stocks To Watch

Could These Be The Best Reopening Stocks To Invest In This Week?. When it comes to the best stocks to invest in 2021, some would argue that reopening stocks would fit the bill now. Why? In the stock market, this industry comprises companies that are well-positioned to flourish as the economy reopens. In a broader sense, these are organizations whose core businesses were either heavily impacted or entirely halted at the onslaught of the pandemic. Now, thanks to increasingly available vaccines, parts of the world are heading towards the tail-end of the pandemic. On top of businesses reopening, consumers would also be looking to indulge in post-pandemic means of entertainment.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Mid-Cap Growth Stocks in the Tech Sector to Buy Now

Investors have been rotating away from expensive tech stocks with the economy’s recovery, but the industry’s solid growth prospects should at some point return many of these stocks to investors’ buy lists. In addition to rising demand for advanced technologies, we think the economic recovery positions mid-cap tech stocks Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS), Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC), and Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) well for solid growth in the coming months. So, let’s evaluate these names.With the ongoing global economic recovery, investors have been rotating away from expensive tech stocks to stocks that are well-positioned to capitalize on the re-engagement of economic activities. This is evident in the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 7.7% returns so far this year versus SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ETF’s (SPY) 12.9% gains.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Bitcoin Bulls And Bears Alike Beware Of Potential Pump And Dump Fractal

Bitcoin price has been stuck trading within a small symmetrical triangle. These continuation patterns tend to suggest another equal sized move down is coming. However, a sweep of lows would “perfect” a buy setup that could initiate a pump and dump fractal from years ago. The pump and dump would...
Stockscryptopolitan.com

VET/USD Price Analysis: VET/USD stuck below $0.1400 overhead resistance, will the bulls consolidate?

More buyers will flip the downtrend towards $0.152. Vechain opened the daily trading chart at $0.1102 after undergoing a bearish trendline by yesterday’s close. Today’s open during the early trading hours was a bit of an uptrend until the bulls got rejected at $0.118, only to drop and break out below the lower line of the descending triangle to $0.110. Presently, the VET/USD trading pair is resting within a major inflection point, a complex price zone for bulls to overcome given a well-defined resistance that lies within a bearish cross-over of two significant moving averages. The moving averages have already marked a death cross on the 24-hour trading chart for Vechain and the only savior is the entry of surplus buyers. More buyers will flip the downtrend towards $0.152 and renew a bullish momentum. Above this point, VET will have overcame resistance at $0.14 and test a higher high within the next few days.
Currenciescryptovibes.com

EURUSD Price; Bears Prevails Over Bulls, Price Decrease May Continue

When there is a breakup at the resistance level of $1.21 by the Bulls’ momentum, the price will push up above the resistance level of $1.22, and it may increase to $1.25 level. Inability to break up the resistance level of $1.21 by the bulls, the price may experience a breakdown of $1.19 support level which may extend to $1.18 and $1.17 levels.