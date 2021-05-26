Semiconductors Index: Bull/Bear Tug-O-War At Important Price Resistance

Investors have been rotating away from expensive tech stocks with the economy’s recovery, but the industry’s solid growth prospects should at some point return many of these stocks to investors’ buy lists. In addition to rising demand for advanced technologies, we think the economic recovery positions mid-cap tech stocks Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS), Kulicke and Soffa (KLIC), and Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) well for solid growth in the coming months. So, let’s evaluate these names.With the ongoing global economic recovery, investors have been rotating away from expensive tech stocks to stocks that are well-positioned to capitalize on the re-engagement of economic activities. This is evident in the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 7.7% returns so far this year versus SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ETF’s (SPY) 12.9% gains.