San Jose, CA

Police responding to shooting in San Jose, California

Chanute Tribune
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice in San Jose, California, are responding to a shooting near downtown.

www.chanute.com
San Jose, CAPosted by
San Jose Sentinel

Suspects arrested in San Jose double homicide

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) San Jose police arrested two males in connection to a September 2020 double homicide in downtown, NBC Bay Area reported. Police said that San Jose residents Gabriel Desantiago, 27, and Jesus Beltran-Guzman, 20, were taken into custody last week as suspects in a fatal double shooting in the 600 block of South 8th Street on Sept.15, which caused injuries to four other people.
San Jose, CAMercury News

Two arrested in double fatal shooting near San Jose State

Two men suspected in a shooting near San Jose State University last year that killed two people and wounded four others have been arrested and remain in custody, police said Monday. Police identified the two as 27-year-old Gabriel Desantiago and 20-year-old Jesus Beltran-Guzman. Both are San Jose residents. Investigators arrested...
San Jose, CASFGate

Crews At Scene Of Brush Fire In South San Jose

Crews responded to a grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose. The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of Yerba Buena Road and Brock Way, close to Hellyer County Park. Information about whether structures were threatened was not immediately available. Copyright © 2021 Bay City News,...
California StateDaily Gate City

Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
San Jose, CABayInsider

Grass fire in San Jose controlled at 10-acres

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Firefighters controlled a 10-acre grass fire in South San Jose on Sunday morning. The fire, reported about 9:15 a.m., burned dry brush in a field near Singleton Road and Locke Drive, west of Coyote Creek, fire officials said. It was deemed under control about an hour later.
California Statetheappeal.org

The California Attorney General is Investigating Sean Monterrosa’s Killing. His Sisters Are Also Fighting For Systemic Change

Monterrosa, 22, was killed by a police officer who had a history of shooting at civilians. His sisters are pushing for a law they believe could have saved him. When Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd last month, debates erupted over whether the verdict represented justice being served, change, basic accountability, or perhaps none of the above. But there’s no disputing the rarity of the outcome. On-duty police officers fatally shoot around 1,000 civilians each year, but since 2005, only about 140 officers have been arrested for doing so, let alone charged or convicted.
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord was broken, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
Sunnyvale, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Sunnyvale man arrested in fatal shooting, police say

A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a man in Sunnyvale, police said Sunday. Natig Manashirov of Sunnyvale was arrested Saturday and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of murder, police said. Officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots at the 600 block of...
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

Vegetation Fire Burns Approximately 10 Acres in South San Jose

Crews responded to a grass fire Sunday morning in South San Jose that burned approximately 10 acres. The fire was reported about 9:15 a.m. nearby Singleton Drive and Coyote Creek. No evacuations were ordered and no structures were damaged. San Jose Fire Department reminds the public to be mindful of...
San Jose, CAMercury News

San Jose community briefs for the week of May 21

Santa Clara County officials have begun pushing residents to prepare for the impending wildfire season in Northern California. In recent years, wildfires have threatened the state earlier than usual, with dry weather, heavy winds and utility equipment failures fueling the danger. The county participates in the nationwide “Ready, Set, Go”...
San Francisco, CASFist

Sunday Links: Large Homeless Encampment in San Francisco to Be Removed Monday

The smattering of tents and cars on a state-owned parking lot under Interstate 80 in San Francisco is expected to be removed Monday. The Coalition on Homelessness is saying that the SF's moratorium on evictions during the pandemic applies only to residential spaces — but the law, however, wasn't designed to deal with this kind of situation; the California Highway Patrol is scheduled to clear the encampment at 450 Fifth Street on Monday. [NBC Bay Area]
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...