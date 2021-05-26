Miocic Haunted By Ngannou Loss Daily, Vows Redemption In Trilogy
Stipe Miocic isn’t taking his loss to Francis Ngannou at UFC 260 lying down and sees things going differently the next time they meet. At UFC 260, Stipe Miocic lost the UFC heavyweight title to Francis Ngannou following a heavy left hook as Miocic was charging in. Ironically, Ngannou’s KO win to capture his first title resembled the manner in which Miocic became UFC champion his first time, catching an overzealous Fabricio Werdum who also charged forward exposed for a fatal blow.www.mmanews.com