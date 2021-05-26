Miocic Haunted By Ngannou Loss Daily, Vows Redemption In Trilogy

Despite the former champion’s decorated resume, his age and his stronger division make it seem unlikely that he will regain the belt. Historically, the champions of the UFC heavyweight division have never been able to put together long streaks of title defenses, and many attribute this to the nature of the weight class: Since every fighter in the division has tremendous knockout power, each contender has a relatively significant chance to finish the champion compared to the other divisions. Stipe Miocic earned his status as the consensus greatest heavyweight of all time by not only putting together the longest heavyweight title defense streak in UFC history, but then went on to defeat the man who initially dethroned him, Daniel Cormier, in two subsequent rematches. Having recently lost his title after a devastating knockout loss to Francis Ngannou, the now 38-year-old veteran’s road back to the title looks more difficult than ever.