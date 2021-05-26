Cancel
Columbia City Council candidate Joe Taylor reports more than $80K in early donations

By Stephen Fastenau sfastenau@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA — A former state official seeking a seat on Columbia City Council raised more than $80,000 in the first 10 days of his campaign. Joe Taylor, Commerce secretary under Gov. Mark Sanford, collected $81,085 in contributions. That's in addition to $10,000 of his own money he put into his campaign account, according to his initial campaign disclosure filed May 20 with the State Ethics Commission.

