Columbia City Council candidate Joe Taylor reports more than $80K in early donations
COLUMBIA — A former state official seeking a seat on Columbia City Council raised more than $80,000 in the first 10 days of his campaign. Joe Taylor, Commerce secretary under Gov. Mark Sanford, collected $81,085 in contributions. That's in addition to $10,000 of his own money he put into his campaign account, according to his initial campaign disclosure filed May 20 with the State Ethics Commission.