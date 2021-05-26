Manager: Khabib Turned Down $100 Million Offer To Box Mayweather
Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to be adamant about staying retired, even turned down a big-money fight. Khabib Nurmagomedov has been out of the fight game for only a few months but he is still being sought out. Nurmagomedov decided to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts following the tragic death of his father and to keep a promise he made to his mother. Nurmagomeodov was in the prime of his career at 29-0 when he hung up his gloves.