Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Manager: Khabib Turned Down $100 Million Offer To Box Mayweather

By Nicole Bosco
mmanews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKhabib Nurmagomedov seems to be adamant about staying retired, even turned down a big-money fight. Khabib Nurmagomedov has been out of the fight game for only a few months but he is still being sought out. Nurmagomedov decided to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts following the tragic death of his father and to keep a promise he made to his mother. Nurmagomeodov was in the prime of his career at 29-0 when he hung up his gloves.

www.mmanews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Dana White
Person
Mike Tyson
Person
Georges St Pierre
Person
Ben Askren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gloves#Boxing Ring#Combat#Ufc#Mma Fighters#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCsemoball.com

Chandler, Oliviera fight for Khabib's title at UFC 262

The UFC and its fans have finally been forced to accept the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov is serious about retiring in the prime of his career. The UFC and its fans have finally, reluctantly been forced to accept the fact that Khabib Nurmagomedov is serious about retiring in the prime of his career.
UFCtheScore

Timeline: How Oliveira-Chandler vacant title fight came to be

When Khabib Nurmagomedov left the sport as the reigning UFC lightweight champion in October, a vacant title fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler wasn't on anybody's radar. Oliveira ranked No. 7 in the division at the time, and Chandler hadn't even made his UFC debut. But here we are,...
UFCblackchronicle.com

Who will succeed Khabib as king of the lightweights?

The UFC’s lightweight division is finally ready to move on from Khabib Nurmagomedov, more than half a year after the undefeated champion retired in the Octagon. And it’s pretty remarkable that Charles Oliveira (30-8) or Michael Chandler (22-5) will be the one to take Nurmagomedov’s throne. When they square off at UFC 262 on Saturday in Houston, it will be the first UFC lightweight title fight since July 2016 to not feature either Nurmagomedov or Conor McGregor. Instead, it will match up two of the best, but often overlooked, lightweights of the past decade.
UFCPosted by
The Independent

UFC 262: Khabib’s unnatural successor will arise as Michael Chandler faces Charles Oliveira

As an upside-down Michael Chandler fell from above the ring, with Dan Hooker crumpled against the cage somewhere in the American’s inverted periphery, the momentum was startling.Not just the momentum that carried Chandler back down to the canvas, completing his spontaneous, first ever back flip from the top of the fence, but also the momentum that had carried the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion through his UFC debut unscathed, leaving a number of intriguing bouts on the table – the same table where he had signed his contract with MMA’s flagship promotion last September.Thirty-four years old when he completed...
UFCPosted by
The Independent

UFC 262: Fights to make after Charles Oliveira’s lightweight title win over Michael Chandler

Charles Oliveira claimed the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 262 on Saturday, surviving a first-round scare against Michael Chandler before knocking out the American early in the second round.That result saw Oliveira extend his win streak to nine straight fights, the Brazilian filling the hole left by the retired Khabib Nurmagomedov at the top of the 155lbs division in the process. It was a sobering evening for former three-time Bellator lightweight champion Chandler, who nearly finished Oliveira in the first frame but fell short of winning UFC gold in just his second bout in the promotion,...
WWEBBC

Mayweather v Logan Paul: Is Miami exhibition good or bad for boxing?

"A legalised bank robbery". Floyd Mayweather - boxing's greatest fighter for a generation - used those words when discussing the 'exhibition' fight he will put on with YouTube star Logan Paul on Sunday. Some fans have labelled it "a disgrace" to boxing while some big-name former fighters see the Miami...