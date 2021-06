Four million Americans quit their jobs during the month of April, smashing a 20-year record, the US department of labour has said.In a release on Tuesday, the department confirmed that the number of those who had quit jobs across the month increased to a series high of 4 million.The department said that increases were seen across a number of industries. The retail sector saw the largest number of job-leavers.The new numbers come hand in hand with a record 9.3 million job openings on the last business day of April, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.In the retail...