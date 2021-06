In support of the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of installing 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030, the Department of the Interior today announced a proposed sale for offshore wind development on the Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) in the New York Bight – an area of shallow waters between Long Island and the New Jersey coast. This would be the first competitive offshore wind lease sale for the Biden-Harris administration. The proposed lease areas have the potential to unlock over 7 GW of offshore wind energy, powering more than 2.6 million homes and supporting thousands of new jobs.